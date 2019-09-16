Tesco Chocolate Limes 200G

Mainly lime, very little chocolate, if any at all
Mainly lime, very little chocolate, if any at all in most
Nope.
Had not bought these for a couple of years. What a difference now. You'd be hard pressed to find any chocolate centre.
Absolutely amazing and a very good price and offer
It was very good quality. The sweets are so tasty and I just love the idea of lime and chocolate together.
Love them
Love them
My favourite sweets.
I am not supposed to eat any sweets , but every night I treat myself to two of these as they are my must have naughty treats.
Nice traditional sweets
I did buy these on a regular basis but stopped as they were arriving more and more broken and in pieces.
Where's the chocolate???
Used to buy these often but now find that most have very little chocolate and some have none at all.
Yummy
These choc limes remind me of childhood sweets
Was expecting a dark chocolate centre as the descr
Was expecting a dark chocolate centre as the description implies. The chocolate in the middle is so negligible that it's barely noticeable. Disappointing.