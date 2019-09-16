By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chocolate Limes 200G

3.5(9)Write a review
£ 0.89
£0.45/100g

Offer

1/8 of a pack
  • Energy439kJ 104kcal
    5%
  • Fat0.8g
    1%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars14.4g
    16%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1758kJ / 415kcal

Product Description

  • Lime flavoured sweets with a dark chocolate centre.
  • CITRUSY & SWEET Inspired by a traditional sweet shop recipe
  • Our confectioners have been creating classic sweet treats in the UK for more than 50 years. We take traditional recipes and evolve them for today, so our sweets are tasty as can be, with absolutely no artificial flavours or colours.
  • Citrusy & sweet
  • Inspired by a traditional sweet shop recipe
  • No artificial flavours or colours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Dark Chocolate (10%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Sorbitol Syrup, Citric Acid, Flavouring, Spirulina Concentrate, Colours (Curcumin), Water.

Allergy Information

  • May contain milk. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Contains 8 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/8 of a pack (25g)
Energy1758kJ / 415kcal439kJ / 104kcal
Fat3.3g0.8g
Saturates2.0g0.5g
Carbohydrate95.5g23.9g
Sugars57.4g14.4g
Fibre0.5g0.1g
Protein0.5g0.1g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

9 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Mainly lime, very little chocolate, if any at all

3 stars

Mainly lime, very little chocolate, if any at all in most

Nope.

2 stars

Had not bought these for a couple of years. What a difference now. You'd be hard pressed to find any chocolate centre.

Absolutely amazing and a very good price and offer

5 stars

It was very good quality. The sweets are so tasty and I just love the idea of lime and chocolate together.

Love them

5 stars

Love them

My favourite sweets.

5 stars

I am not supposed to eat any sweets , but every night I treat myself to two of these as they are my must have naughty treats.

Nice traditional sweets

4 stars

I did buy these on a regular basis but stopped as they were arriving more and more broken and in pieces.

Where's the chocolate???

2 stars

Used to buy these often but now find that most have very little chocolate and some have none at all.

Yummy

4 stars

These choc limes remind me of childhood sweets

Was expecting a dark chocolate centre as the descr

3 stars

Was expecting a dark chocolate centre as the description implies. The chocolate in the middle is so negligible that it's barely noticeable. Disappointing.

