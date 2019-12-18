John Frieda Frizz Ease Smooth Start Shampoo 250Ml
Offer
Product Description
- Smooth start shampoo
- Hydrates and restores manageability for a smooth, shiny style
- Safe for colour-treated hair
- Transform frizz into fabulous styles
- Start blocking frizz in the shower for smooth, easy styling. This formula cleanses and restores hair's natural frizz defences.
- Hydrates hair as it cleanses for easy, smooth styling
- Safe for colour-treated hair
- Pack size: 250ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Olea Europaea Fruit Oil, Cocamide MEA, Parfum, Sodium Chloride, Glycol Distearate, Benzyl Alcohol, Polyquaternium-10, Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose, Silicone Quaternium-18, Malic Acid, Disodium EDTA, Sodium Xylenesulfonate, Trideceth-6, Trideceth-12, Glycine, Bis-Methoxypropylamido Isodocosane, DMDM Hydantoin, Methylparaben, Propylparaben, Linalool, Hexyl Cinnamal, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Limonene
Produce of
Made in the E.U.
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Apply Shampoo to wet hair, lather, rinse well. Follow with Frizz Ease Smooth Start Conditioner and Frizz Ease Hair Serum.
Recycling info
Tube. Recyclable
Name and address
- Kao (UK) Limited,
- London,
- EC1A 2DY.
Return to
- For further information, visit www.johnfrieda.co.uk or call 0800 652 1496 (UK) or 1800 947 180 (IRE)
- Kao (UK) Limited,
- London,
- EC1A 2DY.
Net Contents
250ml ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020