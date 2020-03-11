Vo5 Plump It Up Amplifying Blow Dry Lotion 200Ml

Vo5 Blow Dry Spay. 4 stars Review from unilever.com 9th May 2017 I'll start by saying I absolutely love the packaging. It's definitely very eye-catching. So onto the actual product, my initial thoughts were that while being quite a lightweight spray, it felt kind of sticky, kind of reminiscent of hairspray texture. Fortunately, this went alway while blow drying. The product smelt nice enough, I'd have preferred more of floral/fruity less chemically scent but it really isn't a big deal. I didn't really feel that the product made any difference in regard to the volume of my hair but I've always had medium to thick hair so that is probably why. I think the biggest plus for this product is that it does an excellent job as a heat protector, without making the hair feel dry or straw-like. It also does a great job of eliminating frizz. I have been cursed with frizzy hair and after using this my hair feels sleek, soft and shiny. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

VO5 Plump It Up blowdry lotion 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th May 2017 Just used this for the first time and it's a really nice spray, it smells nice, doesn't leave any stickiness on the hair and it also gave my hair a nice bounce with fairly good volume. I would highly recommend it and buy it again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

vo5 volume blow dry spray 4 stars Review from unilever.com 4th May 2017 I actually tried this on my daughters hair because her hair is thick long and easier to manage than mine. I washed her hair with our usual shampoo, lightly towled dry and then sprayed it through her hair as the bottle stated. I brushed her hair through and then started to blow dry. I dried her hair upside down as the bottle said this would help to get more volume. When fully dried her hair did have more volume and did actually look thicker The only downside to this product is I did notice a slight residue in her hair that felt slightly sticky, similar to hairspray. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fab Product 4 stars Review from unilever.com 4th May 2017 It lives up to the vo5 name using this for blow drying my hair both protected and gave me volume! I used this before going out and was very impressed. A really light weight spray formula that smells nice and does as it says on the bottle. Very impressed! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Volume Blow Drying - Love it 5 stars Review from unilever.com 4th May 2017 Love this product - smelt nice - gave my hair that extra umph it needed. Use it every day as I am a blowdry obsessive. Was worried it was going to make my hair look greasy but it looked fresh and shiny [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Volume blow dry spray 4 stars Review from unilever.com 30th April 2017 Having been graced with Hair with zero volume, I have tried many products to give my hair a bit of oomph. I was put off by the smell to start with, but gave it a go. To my surprise, this product actually worked and the smell soon disappears after a good blow dry. This is now both mine and my daughter's must have product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Plump it up- volume spray 5 stars Review from unilever.com 30th April 2017 I think this spray is brilliant! My usually flat hair was full of volume after using it. I washed my hair as normal, towel dried, then sprayed. I dried my hair upside down for extra volume and could really notice the difference. The spray has a lovely fruity smell that lasts. I will definitely be buying a bottle!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Frizz gone 4 stars Review from unilever.com 29th April 2017 This product works wonders as a heat protector and unlike when I blow dry my hair without it, there is no frizz! However I do not feel my hair's volume is much different without it. Despite this I do have naturally very big hair, so it will probably work well on those with flatter hair. I would definitely purchase it again and recommend to friends as it tames my frizz and has heat defence. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

V05 Blowdry Spray 5 stars Review from unilever.com 27th April 2017 I complain on a daily basis about my hair and I would try anything to make it look and feel better. This spray was great! Naturally I have curly hair which is super thin. This made my hair look and feel thicker and made my curls less frizzy. This is definitely my new favourite heat protection spray and one I will continue using. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]