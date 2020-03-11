By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Vo5 Plump It Up Amplifying Blow Dry Lotion 200Ml

  • Introducing the new look Volume Blow-dry Spray from VO5! Forming part of the new VO5 Volume range, designed to add natural looking volume to fine, flat hair! The Volume Blowdry spray helps you create natural bounce with less frizz, static or flyaways. The blow-dry spray is a versatile product and is ideal to create either daytime or evening styles. The Volume Blow-Dry Spray also contains heat defence properties and works to protect your hair against heat styling tools. How to Use: spray the product onto towel-dried hair from the root of the hair to the tip. Blow dry hair, style, and have the perfect look, great volume and none of the frizz. If the pump becomes blocked, rinse with warm water. Style Tip: For extra body & lift, blow dry your hair upside down. Flip your hair back up and finish your style with Vo5 Hairspray. If you like the VO5 Volume Blow Dry Spray, be sure to check out the rest of the VO5 Volume Range for more ways to give natural volume to fine, flat hair! Don’t forget to leave a product review and to keep up to date with all things VO5 make sure to follow VO5 on social!
  • VO5 Volume Blow Dry Spray lifts roots & adds body
  • For use before blow-drying hair
  • Create natural bounce with less frizz, static or flyaways
  • Contains heat defence properties
  • Perfect for fine, flat hair
  • All the volume with none of the frizz thanks to Volume Blow Dry Spray
  • Pack size: 200ML

Aqua, Alcohol Denat., PVP, VP/VA Copolymer, Ethylhexylglycerin, Parfum, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Phenoxyethanol, Polyquaternium-68, Trideceth-9, Benzyl alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Coumarin, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxycitronellal, Limonene, Linalool

Poland

  • Caution: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

200 ℮

Caution: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

47 Reviews

Vo5 Blow Dry Spay.

4 stars

I'll start by saying I absolutely love the packaging. It's definitely very eye-catching. So onto the actual product, my initial thoughts were that while being quite a lightweight spray, it felt kind of sticky, kind of reminiscent of hairspray texture. Fortunately, this went alway while blow drying. The product smelt nice enough, I'd have preferred more of floral/fruity less chemically scent but it really isn't a big deal. I didn't really feel that the product made any difference in regard to the volume of my hair but I've always had medium to thick hair so that is probably why. I think the biggest plus for this product is that it does an excellent job as a heat protector, without making the hair feel dry or straw-like. It also does a great job of eliminating frizz. I have been cursed with frizzy hair and after using this my hair feels sleek, soft and shiny. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

VO5 Plump It Up blowdry lotion

5 stars

Just used this for the first time and it's a really nice spray, it smells nice, doesn't leave any stickiness on the hair and it also gave my hair a nice bounce with fairly good volume. I would highly recommend it and buy it again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

vo5 volume blow dry spray

4 stars

I actually tried this on my daughters hair because her hair is thick long and easier to manage than mine. I washed her hair with our usual shampoo, lightly towled dry and then sprayed it through her hair as the bottle stated. I brushed her hair through and then started to blow dry. I dried her hair upside down as the bottle said this would help to get more volume. When fully dried her hair did have more volume and did actually look thicker The only downside to this product is I did notice a slight residue in her hair that felt slightly sticky, similar to hairspray. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fab Product

4 stars

It lives up to the vo5 name using this for blow drying my hair both protected and gave me volume! I used this before going out and was very impressed. A really light weight spray formula that smells nice and does as it says on the bottle. Very impressed! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Volume Blow Drying - Love it

5 stars

Love this product - smelt nice - gave my hair that extra umph it needed. Use it every day as I am a blowdry obsessive. Was worried it was going to make my hair look greasy but it looked fresh and shiny [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Volume blow dry spray

4 stars

Having been graced with Hair with zero volume, I have tried many products to give my hair a bit of oomph. I was put off by the smell to start with, but gave it a go. To my surprise, this product actually worked and the smell soon disappears after a good blow dry. This is now both mine and my daughter's must have product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Plump it up- volume spray

5 stars

I think this spray is brilliant! My usually flat hair was full of volume after using it. I washed my hair as normal, towel dried, then sprayed. I dried my hair upside down for extra volume and could really notice the difference. The spray has a lovely fruity smell that lasts. I will definitely be buying a bottle!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Frizz gone

4 stars

This product works wonders as a heat protector and unlike when I blow dry my hair without it, there is no frizz! However I do not feel my hair's volume is much different without it. Despite this I do have naturally very big hair, so it will probably work well on those with flatter hair. I would definitely purchase it again and recommend to friends as it tames my frizz and has heat defence. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

V05 Blowdry Spray

5 stars

I complain on a daily basis about my hair and I would try anything to make it look and feel better. This spray was great! Naturally I have curly hair which is super thin. This made my hair look and feel thicker and made my curls less frizzy. This is definitely my new favourite heat protection spray and one I will continue using. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Honesty is the best policy!

2 stars

Ok, firstly heres the sad and short list of positives: The packaging: it's bright! It's pleasing to the eye! It's screams buy me! It's pink! Its eyecatching! In short, I love it! The smell: fruity! Delicious! Lovely! Ok, the negatives: So the packaging boldly states 'Hair feels thicker, with healthy looking body' In reality, it left my hair like a sticky mass of lifeless straw! The label says 'calms frizz, static and flyaways' It actually caused my hair to become, dull, heavy and a weighty lifeless mass! I tried this product another twice, using slightly less and with drier hair but unfortunately the results were the same. Sticky, straw like, dull, unmanageable hair. Maybe my hair is too long for this product to fill its full potential (mine reaches my bum) it may work on shorter hair, I don't know but for me, this product doesn't do what it says it should and I was left dissapointed in the results! Thanks for reading. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

