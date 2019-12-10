By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
John West Foods Limited Boneless Sardines In Olive Oil 95G

4(1)Write a review
£ 1.20
£1.80/100g

Product Description

  • Boneless Sardines in Olive Oil
  • 100% Traceable
  • Track your can
  • john-west.co.uk
  • Eating 0.25g daily long chain omega -3, as part of a healthy lifestyle, helps maintain heart health
  • John West has been a leader in taste and quality since 1857. That's why our great tasting oil rich fish is the finest the oceans have to offer. Full of flavour and an excellent source of Omega 3.
  • Rich in omega 3 - when drained this can contains 1.3g of omega 3
  • Pack size: 67g
  • Rich in omega 3

Information

Ingredients

Sardine Fillets, Olive Oil, Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish

Storage

Once opened, keep any unused product covered, refrigerated and consume within 2 days.For Best Before End: See Side of Can

Produce of

Produced in Portugal

Warnings

  • ALTHOUGH CARE IS TAKEN WHEN PREPARING OUR FISH, SOME BONES MAY REMAIN.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • John West Foods Ltd.,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1BP,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Drop us a line at: ahoy-there@john-west.com
Drained weight

67g

Net Contents

95g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(Drained Product) Per 100g(Drained Product) Per can (67g)
Energy 940 kJ/225 kcal630 kJ/151 kcal
Fat 15.4g10.3g
(of which saturates) (3.4g)(2.6g)
(of which polyunsaturates) (2.3g)(5.0g)
Carbohydrate 0.0g0.0g
(of which sugars) (0.0g)(0.0g)
Protein 21.7g14.5g
Salt 1.0g0.7g

Safety information

Nice if too much oil

Very nice but with too much oil. Ended up with it all over the place when I was opening the tin.

