John West Foods Limited Boneless Sardines In Olive Oil 95G

Nice if too much oil
Very nice but with too much oil. Ended up with it all over the place when I was opening the tin.
Sardine Fillets, Olive Oil, Salt
Once opened, keep any unused product covered, refrigerated and consume within 2 days.For Best Before End: See Side of Can
Produced in Portugal
67g
95g ℮
|Typical Values
|(Drained Product) Per 100g
|(Drained Product) Per can (67g)
|Energy
|940 kJ/225 kcal
|630 kJ/151 kcal
|Fat
|15.4g
|10.3g
|(of which saturates)
|(3.4g)
|(2.6g)
|(of which polyunsaturates)
|(2.3g)
|(5.0g)
|Carbohydrate
|0.0g
|0.0g
|(of which sugars)
|(0.0g)
|(0.0g)
|Protein
|21.7g
|14.5g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.7g
ALTHOUGH CARE IS TAKEN WHEN PREPARING OUR FISH, SOME BONES MAY REMAIN.
