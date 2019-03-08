Tesco Ready Rolled Shortcrust Pastry 375G

Just right.
Used to make a corned beef pie and it was very tasty so very happy. 6 ppl enjoyed it.
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Margarine, Water, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).
Margarine contains: Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator or for 2 hours at room temperature. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines adjacent. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use within 3 days and by use by date shown.
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove outer carton and film.
Remove from refrigerator 30 minutes before use. Unroll pastry, leave on baking sheet provided and cut to required size. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 10-15 minutes or as stated in your recipe.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 10-15 mins
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Produced in the U.K.
Pack contains 5 servings
Card. Paper widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled
375g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|2069kJ / 496kcal
|1241kJ / 298kcal
|Fat
|31.4g
|18.8g
|Saturates
|12.4g
|7.4g
|Carbohydrate
|46.6g
|28.0g
|Sugars
|0.8g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|2.0g
|1.2g
|Protein
|5.8g
|3.5g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
