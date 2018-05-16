By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Belvoir Raspberry Lemonade 750Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Belvoir Raspberry Lemonade 750Ml
£ 2.49
£0.33/100ml

Product Description

  • Raspberry Lemonade
  • Belvoir Raspberry Lemonade is made using real pressed raspberry and lemon juices blended with spring water to give a soft, refreshing alternative to traditional lemonade.
  • 100% good
  • Gently bubbling with real raspberries & lemons
  • Lots of real pressed juice for a genuinely fruity taste
  • Blended with gently sparkling spring water
  • Non-alcoholic
  • 100% natural ingredients and no flavourings
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Spring Water, Sugar, Pressed Lemon Juice 7%, Pressed Raspberry Juice 4%

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place. After opening please keep in the fridge and drink within 3 days.Best before end, see neck.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve chilled over ice as a refreshing alternative to alcohol. Also delicious as a mixer with gin or vodka.

Additives

  • Free From Flavours

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Belvoir Fruit Farms Ltd,
  • Barkestone Lane,
  • Bottesford,
  • NG13 0DH.

Return to

  • We'd love to hear from you (good or bad) so do call us on +44 (0)1476 870286
  • Belvoir Fruit Farms Ltd,
  • Barkestone Lane,
  • Bottesford,
  • NG13 0DH.
  • www.belvoirfruitfarms.co.uk

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy kJ / kcal129 / 30
Fat 0g
of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 7.5g
of which sugars 7.3g
Protein 0g
Salt 0g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Belvoir Elderflower Presse 75Cl (L)

£ 2.49
£0.33/100ml

Belvoir Ginger Beer 750Ml

£ 2.49
£0.33/100ml

Belvoir Light Elderflower Presse 750Ml

£ 2.49
£0.33/100ml

Appletiser 100% Sparkling Apple Juice 750Ml

£ 2.50
£0.33/100ml

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here