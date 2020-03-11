Vo5 Smoothly Does It Heat Protect Serum 50Ml
- Introducing the new look Heat Protect Serum from VO5! Sitting as part of the VO5 Heat Protect range, designed to protect from heat damage and give your hair a healthy shine and texture!
- If you’re using any heat styling tools then the VO5 Heat Protect Serum is what you need. This heat protectant serum is a versatile product that offers up to 230°C heat protection and can be used to protect against hairdryers and all other styling tools! The VO5 Heat Protect Serum also helps to leave hair smooth as it tames frizz and flyaways!
- For best results: Use the product on damp or dry hair. Rub a few drops of the product between palms & apply from mid-length to ends, before (heat) styling.
- Style tip: For a super sleek look, apply the product before you blow dry. For curly hair, apply product once hair is dry to define the curls and lose the frizz.
- If you like the VO5 Heat Protect Serum, be sure to check out the rest of the VO5 Heat Protect Range for more ways to protect your hair against damage.
- Provides protection against the damage caused by heat styling tools
- For illuminating shine
- Controls frizz
- Up to 230°C heat defence
- For a better hair day, every day
- Perfect for coarse, dry hair.
- Pack size: 50ML
Information
Ingredients
Cyclopentasiloxane, Cyclohexasiloxane, Dimethicone, Dimethiconol, Parfum, Phenethyl Benzoate, Benzyl alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxycitronellal, Limonene, Linalool
Storage
Produce of
United Kingdom
Warnings
- Caution: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use
Name and address
- Unilever Dept ER,
- Wirral CH63 3JW UK
Net Contents
50 ℮
Safety information
Using Product Information
