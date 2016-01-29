Bambino Mio Mioliners 160

Excellent service.
These liners are a boon to insert in the nappies, makes changing and disposing easier tasks! The liners are very kind to the baby's bottom!
Does what it needs to
Great. They're nice and thin so don't tend to bunch up too much, but also big enough to cover nearly all the nappy
Soft and effective
I love these liners, have used them for over a year with cloth nappies - these are the softest I've found and I got a good deal with Tesco.
Great liners!
These are some great liners for washable nappies at a great price!
Great product for a great price
These liners are great, and Tescos offer them for a great price.
Excellent liners.
Used these liners since the start of our cloth journey, fab!! They are really costly though so we will be trying out the Tots bots ones when these run out :-)
Perfectly good liners
Do the job fine although I would be glad to see nappy liners available to buy in store rather than online only!
Good quality
I've not tried other brands but these are great. Catch poo relatively well and if only wet can be washed and reused though they do get crinkled up
A must have
These are brilliant poo catchers especially now that my son is being weaned. I use them in all my nappies and you can just flush the solids down the loo. I don't think you're supposed to but I've even washed the wet ones with the nappies and they can actually be reused a couple of times. They're also not crispy and papery like some other liners you can get.
great product
These are great, they keep hold of the solids and just flush down the toilet, have been using them for 2 months now and very happy with them