Bambino Mio Mioliners 160

4.9(10)Write a review
£ 5.06
£5.06/each

Product Description

  • Mioliners Biodegradable Nappy Liners
  • 160 sheets per roll
  • 100% natural. Made from cornstarch
  • Can be used with all types of reusable nappies & swim nappies
  • Mioliners can be composted when wet.
  • Bambino Mio's nappy liners can be used with all types of reusable nappies. Nappy liners are designed to repel water keeping your baby's nappy dry and comfortable. They also retain solids to help reduce the soiling of your nappies and make change-time easier!
  • Bambino Mio are the UK's most widely used reusable nappy brand and they have been providing parents around the world with a multi award-winning range of reusable nappies, baby accessories, swim nappies and potty training essentials. Bambino Mio's products are better for you, your baby and your environment.
  • Made from 100% PLA (Polylactic Acid) derived from cornstarch. 160 sheets per roll. Sheet size: 200mm x 290mm.
  • Suitable for use with all reusable nappies
  • Makes nappy laundry easy
  • 100% natural
  • 100% PLA (polyactic acid) derived from cornstarch
  • Designed to repel water keeping baby dry and comfortable
  • They retain solids to help reduce soiling of your nappies
  • Environmentally friendly - made from renewable, sustainable source cornstarch
  • Can be used with all types of reusable nappies and swim nappies
  • Quantity: 1
  • Nappy Size: Pack Size

Information

Produce of

Made in UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Nappy liners can be composted or disposed of in a bin when wet.

Warnings

  • Caution: Flushing of liners may cause blockages. Bambino Mio accept no responsibility for individual drainage systems.

Return to

  • www.bambinomio.com

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Flushing of liners may cause blockages. Bambino Mio accept no responsibility for individual drainage systems.

Excellent service.

5 stars

Review from tesco.com

These liners are a boon to insert in the nappies, makes changing and disposing easier tasks! The liners are very kind to the baby's bottom!

Does what it needs to

4 stars

Review from tesco.com

Great. They're nice and thin so don't tend to bunch up too much, but also big enough to cover nearly all the nappy

Soft and effective

5 stars

Review from tesco.com

I love these liners, have used them for over a year with cloth nappies - these are the softest I've found and I got a good deal with Tesco.

Great liners!

5 stars

Review from tesco.com

These are some great liners for washable nappies at a great price!

Great product for a great price

5 stars

Review from tesco.com

These liners are great, and Tescos offer them for a great price.

Excellent liners.

5 stars

Review from tesco.com

Used these liners since the start of our cloth journey, fab!! They are really costly though so we will be trying out the Tots bots ones when these run out :-)

Perfectly good liners

5 stars

Review from tesco.com

Do the job fine although I would be glad to see nappy liners available to buy in store rather than online only!

Good quality

5 stars

Review from tesco.com

I've not tried other brands but these are great. Catch poo relatively well and if only wet can be washed and reused though they do get crinkled up

A must have

5 stars

Review from tesco.com

These are brilliant poo catchers especially now that my son is being weaned. I use them in all my nappies and you can just flush the solids down the loo. I don't think you're supposed to but I've even washed the wet ones with the nappies and they can actually be reused a couple of times. They're also not crispy and papery like some other liners you can get.

great product

5 stars

Review from tesco.com

These are great, they keep hold of the solids and just flush down the toilet, have been using them for 2 months now and very happy with them

