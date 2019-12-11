Tesco Wild Pacific Red Salmon 105G

- Energy703kJ 168kcal8%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 670kJ / 160kcal
Product Description
- Red Salmon.
- CAUGHT IN THE WILD. Caught in cold Alaskan waters and lightly seasoned for flavour.
- CAUGHT IN THE WILD.
- Pack size: 105g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Red Salmon (Fish), Salt.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days. Best before end and site code details: see end of can.
Produce of
Produced in the USA, Caught in the Pacific Ocean
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product will contain bones..
Recycling info
Can. Metal widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
105g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|670kJ / 160kcal
|703kJ / 168kcal
|Fat
|7.3g
|7.7g
|Saturates
|1.4g
|1.5g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|23.5g
|24.7g
|Salt
|1.1g
|1.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product will contain bones..
