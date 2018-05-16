Counter Dyed Traditional Smoked Cod Loin

- Energy0kJ 0kcal0%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 373kJ / 88kcal
Product Description
- Traditionally smoked MSC cod (Gadus morhua) loin, skinless and boneless, dyed, defrosted.
- Lightly salted, dyed with a natural colour and smoked with pine chippings in 100 year old chimneys for a traditional flavour. Simply bake in the oven. This product comes from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC's standard for a well managed and sustainable fishery. www.msc.org MSC C 55015
Information
Ingredients
Cod (Fish) (98%), Colour (Curcumin, Annatto).
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish
Produce of
Caught in the NE Atlantic - Barents Sea, Fishing Gear the NE Atlantic – Norwegian Sea the NE Atlantic – North Sea the NE Atlantic – Iceland Seines Trawls Hooks and lines
Number of uses
- Servings
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|RI*
|Energy
|373kJ / 88kcal
|8400kJ / 2000kcal
|Fat
|0.7g
|70g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|260g
|Sugars
|0g
|90g
|Fibre
|0g
|Protein
|20.4g
|50g
|Salt
|1.3g
|6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019