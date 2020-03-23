By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Sweet Chilli Chicken Wrap

Tesco Sweet Chilli Chicken Wrap
£ 2.75
£2.75/each

Offer

Each Pack
  • Energy1339kJ 317kcal
    16%
  • Fat6.7g
    10%
  • Saturates2.5g
    13%
  • Sugars12.0g
    13%
  • Salt1.6g
    27%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 765kJ / 181kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken with sweet chilli dressing and lettuce in a tomato tortilla.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Hand Wrapped. Tomato tortilla filled with chicken and fragrant sweet chilli dressing. Carefully handpacked everyday Our wraps are made daily using selected ingredients, then expertly hand rolled in a soft tortilla.
  • Hand Wrapped Tomato tortilla filled with chicken and fragrant sweet chilli dressing Carefully handpacked everyday
  • No mayonnaise
  • Hand wrapped
  • Carefully handpacked, everyday

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Chicken Breast (20%), Lettuce, Fructose, Palm Oil, Cornflour, Rice Wine Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil, Red Pepper, Yellow Pepper, Humectant (Glycerol), Garlic Purée, Red Chilli Purée, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Ginger Purée, Tomato Powder, Salt, Sugar, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Soya Bean, Bell Pepper, Paprika, Chilli Powder, Black Pepper, Dried Garlic, Garlic Powder, Chilli, Basil, Sunflower Oil, Colour (Paprika Extract).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using chicken from Thailand

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach Pack
Energy765kJ / 181kcal1339kJ / 317kcal
Fat3.8g6.7g
Saturates1.4g2.5g
Carbohydrate26.4g46.1g
Sugars6.9g12.0g
Fibre1.7g3.0g
Protein9.6g16.7g
Salt0.9g1.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

