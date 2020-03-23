Tesco Sweet Chilli Chicken Wrap
- Energy1339kJ 317kcal16%
- Fat6.7g10%
- Saturates2.5g13%
- Sugars12.0g13%
- Salt1.6g27%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 765kJ / 181kcal
Product Description
- Chicken with sweet chilli dressing and lettuce in a tomato tortilla.
- For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
- Hand Wrapped. Tomato tortilla filled with chicken and fragrant sweet chilli dressing. Carefully handpacked everyday Our wraps are made daily using selected ingredients, then expertly hand rolled in a soft tortilla.
Hand Wrapped Tomato tortilla filled with chicken and fragrant sweet chilli dressing Carefully handpacked everyday
- No mayonnaise
- Hand wrapped
- Carefully handpacked, everyday
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Chicken Breast (20%), Lettuce, Fructose, Palm Oil, Cornflour, Rice Wine Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil, Red Pepper, Yellow Pepper, Humectant (Glycerol), Garlic Purée, Red Chilli Purée, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Ginger Purée, Tomato Powder, Salt, Sugar, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Soya Bean, Bell Pepper, Paprika, Chilli Powder, Black Pepper, Dried Garlic, Garlic Powder, Chilli, Basil, Sunflower Oil, Colour (Paprika Extract).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., using chicken from Thailand
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each Pack
|Energy
|765kJ / 181kcal
|1339kJ / 317kcal
|Fat
|3.8g
|6.7g
|Saturates
|1.4g
|2.5g
|Carbohydrate
|26.4g
|46.1g
|Sugars
|6.9g
|12.0g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|3.0g
|Protein
|9.6g
|16.7g
|Salt
|0.9g
|1.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Safety information
Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
