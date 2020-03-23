Tesco Chicken Caesar Wrap (C)
Offer
- Energy1861kJ 444kcal22%
- Fat20.8g30%
- Saturates3.4g17%
- Sugars3.2g4%
- Salt1.2g20%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1070kJ / 255kcal
Product Description
- Chicken with Caesar style dressing and lettuce in a tomato tortilla.
- Hand Wrapped. Tomato tortilla filled with tender chicken and Caesar style dressing. Carefully handpacked everyday Our wraps are made daily using selected ingredients, then expertly hand rolled in a soft tortilla.
- Hand Wrapped Tomato tortilla filled with tender chicken and Caesar style dressing. Carefully handpacked everyday
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Chicken Breast (19%), Rapeseed Oil, Lettuce, Palm Oil, Cornflour, White Wine Vinegar, Humectant (Glycerol), Pasteurised Egg, Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Pecorino Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Tomato Powder, Salt, Sugar, Garlic Purée, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Bell Pepper, Paprika, Black Pepper, Mustard Seed, Spirit Vinegar, Molasses, Onion, Garlic Powder, Rice Starch, Basil, Tamarind Concentrate, Dried Egg White, Sunflower Oil, Clove Powder, Ginger Purée.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., using chicken from Thailand
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack
|Energy
|1070kJ / 255kcal
|1861kJ / 444kcal
|Fat
|12.0g
|20.8g
|Saturates
|1.9g
|3.4g
|Carbohydrate
|26.6g
|46.3g
|Sugars
|1.8g
|3.2g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|2.0g
|Protein
|9.7g
|16.9g
|Salt
|0.7g
|1.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020