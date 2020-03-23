Tesco Southern Fried Chicken Wrap (C)
- Energy1822kJ 434kcal22%
- Fat16.8g24%
- Saturates4.8g24%
- Sugars6.0g7%
- Salt1.5g25%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 985kJ / 235kcal
Product Description
- Southern fried chicken with tomato & red pepper mayonnaise and lettuce in a barmarked tortilla.
- For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
- Hand wrapped Tortilla filled with chicken in a spiced crumb, mayonnaise and tomato. Carefully handpacked everyday Our wraps are made daily using selected ingredients, then expertly hand rolled in a soft tortilla.
- Tortilla filled with chicken in a spiced crumb, mayonnaise and tomato. Carefully handpacked everyday
- Hand wrapped
- Carefully handpacked, everyday
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Chicken Breast (15%), Lettuce, Tomato, Rapeseed Oil, Red Pepper, Palm Oil, Onion, Salt, Cornflour, White Wine Vinegar, Sugar, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Wheat Gluten, Wheat Starch, Pasteurised Egg, Maize Flour, Tapioca Starch, Milk Solids, Onion Powder, Black Pepper, Sage Extract, Colour (Paprika Extract), Garlic Powder, Mustard Powder, Pepper Extract, Spices, Yeast, Citrus Fibre, Rice Starch, Ginger, Potato Fibre, Coriander Extract, Celery, Chilli Extract, Dried Egg White, White Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., using chicken from Thailand
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Carton. Card widely recycled
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|985kJ / 235kcal
|1822kJ / 434kcal
|Fat
|9.1g
|16.8g
|Saturates
|2.6g
|4.8g
|Carbohydrate
|30.5g
|56.5g
|Sugars
|3.2g
|6.0g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|3.0g
|Protein
|6.8g
|12.6g
|Salt
|0.8g
|1.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Safety information
