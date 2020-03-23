By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Southern Fried Chicken Wrap (C)

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Southern Fried Chicken Wrap (C)
£ 2.75
£2.75/each

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy1822kJ 434kcal
    22%
  • Fat16.8g
    24%
  • Saturates4.8g
    24%
  • Sugars6.0g
    7%
  • Salt1.5g
    25%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 985kJ / 235kcal

Product Description

  • Southern fried chicken with tomato & red pepper mayonnaise and lettuce in a barmarked tortilla.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Hand wrapped Tortilla filled with chicken in a spiced crumb, mayonnaise and tomato. Carefully handpacked everyday Our wraps are made daily using selected ingredients, then expertly hand rolled in a soft tortilla.
  • Tortilla filled with chicken in a spiced crumb, mayonnaise and tomato. Carefully handpacked everyday
  • Hand wrapped
  • Carefully handpacked, everyday

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Chicken Breast (15%), Lettuce, Tomato, Rapeseed Oil, Red Pepper, Palm Oil, Onion, Salt, Cornflour, White Wine Vinegar, Sugar, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Wheat Gluten, Wheat Starch, Pasteurised Egg, Maize Flour, Tapioca Starch, Milk Solids, Onion Powder, Black Pepper, Sage Extract, Colour (Paprika Extract), Garlic Powder, Mustard Powder, Pepper Extract, Spices, Yeast, Citrus Fibre, Rice Starch, Ginger, Potato Fibre, Coriander Extract, Celery, Chilli Extract, Dried Egg White, White Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using chicken from Thailand

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy985kJ / 235kcal1822kJ / 434kcal
Fat9.1g16.8g
Saturates2.6g4.8g
Carbohydrate30.5g56.5g
Sugars3.2g6.0g
Fibre1.6g3.0g
Protein6.8g12.6g
Salt0.8g1.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

