Prymat Roasted Onion 300G
Product Description
- Fried Onion.
- Fast food
- Pack size: 300g
Information
Ingredients
Onion (75%), Palm Oil, Wheat Flour, Salt
Allergy Information
- The product may contain: Eggs, Milk (including Lactose), Soybeans, Mustard Seeds, Celery, Peanuts and Sesame Seeds
Name and address
- Prymat sp. z o.o.,
- ul. Chlebowa 14,
- 44-337 Jastrzębie-Zdrὀj,
- Poland.
Return to
- www.prymatgroup.pl
Net Contents
300g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g of product:
|Energy
|2426 kJ/584 kcal
|Fat
|43 g
|of which saturates
|21 g
|Carbohydrate
|41 g
|of which sugars
|8,0 g
|Protein
|6,0 g
|Salt
|1,5 g
