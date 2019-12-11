By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Prymat Kebab-Gyros Seasoning 30G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Prymat Kebab-Gyros Seasoning 30G
£ 0.45
£1.50/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Dried seasoning blend.
  • Pack size: 30g

Information

Ingredients

Salt, Sweet Paprika, Garlic, Sugar, Coriander, White Mustard Seeds, Marjoram, Rosemary, Juniper Berry, Onion, Chilli, Turmeric, Allspice, Cloves

Allergy Information

  • The product may contain: Cereals containing Gluten, Eggs, Milk (including Lactose), Soybeans, Celery, Peanuts and Sesame Seeds

Storage

Store in a dry and dark place.

Name and address

  • Prymat sp. z o.o.,
  • ul. Chlebowa 14,
  • 44-337 Jastrzębie-Zdrój,
  • Poland.

Return to

  • www.prymatgroup.pl

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g of product :
Energy 1021 kJ / 244 kcal
Fat 6,8 g
of which saturates 0,9 g
Carbohydrate 31 g
of which sugars 14 g
Protein 8,0 g
Salt 37,1 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Prymat Sweet Paprika 20G

£ 0.45
£2.25/100g

Offer

Prymat Ground Black Pepper 20G

£ 0.45
£2.25/100g

Offer

Prymat Czosnek Granulowany 20G

£ 0.45
£2.25/100g

Offer

Lubella Fluffy Cake Flour 1Kg

£ 0.99
£0.10/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here