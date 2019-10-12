By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
4.5(7)Write a review
Counter Beef Skirt
£ 11.02
£9.50/kg
Typical values per 100g: Energy 567kJ / 135kcal

Product Description

  • British Beef Skirt
  • Counter British Beef Skirt

Information

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

0 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gRI*
Energy567kJ / 135kcal8400kJ / 2000kcal
Fat6.1g70g
Saturates2.9g20g
Carbohydrate0g260g
Sugars0g90g
Fibre0g
Protein20.1g50g
Salt0.1g6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

7 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

We love it; please bring it back for home delivery

5 stars

Good quality, good value meat. PLEASE resume selling it, or else what on earth will I make my pies with?

Best tasting stew

5 stars

I bought this yesterday and made a casserole with it. This was the tastiest stew I’ve had in a very long time.

gasping for a cornish pasty

5 stars

really good skirt but where is it now?????????. I cannot make pasties now I have withdrawal symptoms

Very poor quality meat. Will try a last time and w

2 stars

Very poor quality meat. Will try a last time and write in comments that would like a better quality. But think is terrible to having to request good quality instead of just being given what I paid for.

Wonderful flavour. After slow cooking just melted

5 stars

Wonderful flavour. After slow cooking just melted

always top quality this meat from Tesco and all ot

5 stars

always top quality this meat from Tesco and all other meat and chicken the best any body can buy

Photo not accurate.

4 stars

I thought this was going to come as one piece which is what I wanted. Unfortunately it came diced. The meat though was beautifully lean and full of flavour, it does require a very long cooking time.

