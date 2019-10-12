Counter Beef Skirt

We love it; please bring it back for home delivery
Good quality, good value meat. PLEASE resume selling it, or else what on earth will I make my pies with?
Best tasting stew
I bought this yesterday and made a casserole with it. This was the tastiest stew I’ve had in a very long time.
gasping for a cornish pasty
really good skirt but where is it now?????????. I cannot make pasties now I have withdrawal symptoms
Very poor quality meat. Will try a last time and write in comments that would like a better quality. But think is terrible to having to request good quality instead of just being given what I paid for.
Wonderful flavour. After slow cooking just melted
always top quality this meat from Tesco and all other meat and chicken the best any body can buy
Photo not accurate.
I thought this was going to come as one piece which is what I wanted. Unfortunately it came diced. The meat though was beautifully lean and full of flavour, it does require a very long cooking time.