Elmlea Double Cream Alternative 284Ml

Elmlea Double Cream Alternative 284Ml
£ 1.10
£0.39/100ml

Product Description

  • A blend of buttermilk and vegetable oils.
  • For additional information, please visit: www.upfield.com/contact
  • Elmlea is committed to sustainable palm oil.
  • Over double the shelf life vs dairy cream (from filling and before opening).
  • A deliciously creamy taste
  • Alternative to cream
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 284ml

Information

Ingredients

Buttermilk (Milk) (63%), Vegetable Oils in varying proportions (Palm, Rapeseed) (35%), Buttermilk Powder (Milk), Lactose, Emulsifiers (E322 (from Soya), E473), Stabilisers (E415, E407), Colour (E160a)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Soya

Storage

Keep refrigerated and use within 5 days.Do not freeze. For Best Before: See Lid

Preparation and Usage

  • Pour, cook, whip
  • Whip it up for dessert, pour over pudding or stir in to further enrich your cooking.

Name and address

  • Elmlea UK and Ireland,
  • PO Box 75608,
  • London,
  • SW19 3RU.

Return to

  • Elmlea UK and Ireland,
  • PO Box 75608,
  • London,
  • SW19 3RU.

Net Contents

284ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy 1403kJ/335kcal
Fat 35g
- of which saturates 21g
Carbohydrates3.9g
- of which sugars 3.8g
Protein 2.3g
Salt 0.12g

5 stars

We have been using this product for years. It tastes just like cream, but lasts must longer after opening.

