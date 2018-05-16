Elmlea Double Light Cream Alternative 284Ml

Product Description
- A blend of buttermilk and vegetable oils.
- Elmlea is committed to sustainable palm oil.
- 50% less fat than double cream*
- *Elmlea Light contains 50% less fat onaverage, compared to other double creams.
- Over double the shelf life vs dairy cream (from filling and before opening).
- Alternative to cream
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 284ml
Information
Ingredients
Buttermilk (Milk) (71%), Vegetable Oils in varying proportions (Palm, Coconut, Rapeseed) (23%), Buttermilk Powder (Milk), Emulsifiers (E322 (from Soya), E473), Stabilisers (E412, E415, E407), Colour (E160a)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Soya
Storage
Keep refrigerated and use within 5 days.Do not freeze. For Best Before: See Lid
Preparation and Usage
- Pour, cook, whip
- Whip it up for dessert, pour over pudding or stir in to further enrich your cooking.
Name and address
- Elmlea UK and Ireland,
- PO Box 75608,
- London,
- SW19 3RU.
Return to
Net Contents
284ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|1015kJ/243kcal
|Fat
|24g
|- of which saturates
|20g
|Carbohydrates
|4.1g
|- of which sugars
|4.0g
|Protein
|2.7g
|Salt
|0.14g
