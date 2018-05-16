By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Elmlea Double Light Cream Alternative 284Ml

Elmlea Double Light Cream Alternative 284Ml
£ 1.10
£0.39/100ml

Product Description

  • A blend of buttermilk and vegetable oils.
  • For additional information, please visit: www.upfield.com/contact
  • Elmlea is committed to sustainable palm oil.
  • 50% less fat than double cream*
  • *Elmlea Light contains 50% less fat onaverage, compared to other double creams.
  • Over double the shelf life vs dairy cream (from filling and before opening).
  • Alternative to cream
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 284ml

Information

Ingredients

Buttermilk (Milk) (71%), Vegetable Oils in varying proportions (Palm, Coconut, Rapeseed) (23%), Buttermilk Powder (Milk), Emulsifiers (E322 (from Soya), E473), Stabilisers (E412, E415, E407), Colour (E160a)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Soya

Storage

Keep refrigerated and use within 5 days.Do not freeze. For Best Before: See Lid

Preparation and Usage

  • Pour, cook, whip
  • Whip it up for dessert, pour over pudding or stir in to further enrich your cooking.

Name and address

  • Elmlea UK and Ireland,
  • PO Box 75608,
  • London,
  • SW19 3RU.

Net Contents

284ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy 1015kJ/243kcal
Fat 24g
- of which saturates 20g
Carbohydrates4.1g
- of which sugars 4.0g
Protein 2.7g
Salt 0.14g

