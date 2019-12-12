Maltina Classic Malt Drink Bottle 330Ml

Product Description
- Classic Non-Alcoholic Malt Drink
- Maltina is a natural drink, rich in essential vitamins and minerals which provide the extra nourishment to build, protect and revitalize your body. Its delicious, rich and creamy taste can be enjoyed by everyone, everytime!
- Multi-vitamin enriched
- Fortified with calcium and vitamins ABC
- NIS - Nigerian Mark of Quality
- Pack size: 330ml
- Fortified with calcium and vitamins ABC
Information
Ingredients
Water, Sucrose, Malted Barley, Malted Sorghum, Sorghum, Colour (E150C), Hops, Calcium, Vitamins A, B1, B3, B5, B6 and C, Natural Flavourings and Foam Stabilizer
Preparation and Usage
- Best served chilled
Recycling info
Bottle. Recyclable
Return to
- www.nbplc.com
- info@katointernation.com
Net Contents
33cl
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|Energy
|57 calories/100 ml
|Carbohydrate
|13.7 g/100 ml
|Protein
|0.4 g/100 ml
|Fat
|<0.1 g/100 ml
|Calcium
|34 mg/100 ml
|Vitamin A
|247 IU/100 ml
|Vitamin B1
|0.15 mg/100 ml
|Vitamin B2
|0.15 mg/100 ml
|Vitamin B3
|2.00 mg/100 ml
|Vitamin B5
|0.52 mg/100 ml
|Vitamin B6
|0.21 mg/100 ml
|Vitamin C
|2.52 mg/100 ml
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019