By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Maltina Classic Malt Drink Bottle 330Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Maltina Classic Malt Drink Bottle 330Ml
£ 0.85
£0.26/100ml

Product Description

  • Classic Non-Alcoholic Malt Drink
  • Maltina is a natural drink, rich in essential vitamins and minerals which provide the extra nourishment to build, protect and revitalize your body. Its delicious, rich and creamy taste can be enjoyed by everyone, everytime!
  • Multi-vitamin enriched
  • Fortified with calcium and vitamins ABC
  • NIS - Nigerian Mark of Quality
  • Pack size: 330ml
  • Fortified with calcium and vitamins ABC

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sucrose, Malted Barley, Malted Sorghum, Sorghum, Colour (E150C), Hops, Calcium, Vitamins A, B1, B3, B5, B6 and C, Natural Flavourings and Foam Stabilizer

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Return to

  • www.nbplc.com
  • info@katointernation.com

Net Contents

33cl

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy57 calories/100 ml
Carbohydrate13.7 g/100 ml
Protein0.4 g/100 ml
Fat<0.1 g/100 ml
Calcium34 mg/100 ml
Vitamin A247 IU/100 ml
Vitamin B10.15 mg/100 ml
Vitamin B20.15 mg/100 ml
Vitamin B32.00 mg/100 ml
Vitamin B50.52 mg/100 ml
Vitamin B60.21 mg/100 ml
Vitamin C2.52 mg/100 ml

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Tesco Bananas Loose

£ 0.15
£0.84/kg

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.60
£0.60/each

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

£ 0.19
£0.19/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here