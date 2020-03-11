Colgate Triple Action Toothpaste 100Ml

Product Description
- Contains fluorine to protect against cavities
- Helps remove surface stains for whiter teeth
- 100ml of Colgate Triple Action toothpaste with a great mint taste
- Cavity Protection
- Contains fluoride to help protect against cavities
- White teeth
- Helps remove surfaces stains
- Fresh breath
- Great mint taste for fresh breath
- Provides triple benefits with proven cavity protection
- Pack size: 100ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Sorbitol, Hydrated Silica, Glycerin, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, PEG-12, Aroma, Cellulose Gum, Sodium Fluoride, Sodium Saccharin, CI 74160, CI 74260, CI 77891, Contains: Sodium Fluoride 0.32% w/w (1450ppm F¯)
Preparation and Usage
- Direction for Use:
- Brush twice daily. Children of 6 years and younger: Use a pea sized amount for supervised brushing to minimise swallowing. In case of intake of fluoride from other sources consult a dentist or doctor.
Name and address
- Colgate®-Palmolive,
- Guildford,
- GU2 8JZ.
Return to
- Call free: 00-800-321-321-32
- Colgate®-Palmolive,
- Guildford,
- GU2 8JZ.
- www.colgate.co.uk
Net Contents
100ml ℮
