Dove Intensive Repair Conditioner 200Ml

Hair have never felt this nourished 5 stars Review from unilever.com 18th July 2018 Well I have very thin, sometimes greasy, sometimes dry and dull looking hair. I have previously been using a medium end brand but it had made no diffrence. When I got chance to try this conditioner and I have tried it for 6 times now. My hair looks nourished, volumised and much healthy. I would definately recommend this to others and going to stick with this brand which is more affordable [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

All you need is dove 5 stars Review from unilever.com 18th July 2018 I’ve used various dove products over the years, and I tend to rotate my shampoo and condititioner round different brands. I am not sure if I had tried this before but because I knew I’d be writing a review I have been much more mindful of the experience. I’ve been using it for a few weeks now, and I wash my hair more or less every second day. I love the smell of dove anyway, it’s percumed but not overpowering so I was very happy this conditioner has the same smell. It feels nice when it goes on your hair, and you can actually feel the tangles coming out as you massage it into the ends of your hair. After using it, I usually dry and straighten my hair. I have noticed since using it that my hair sits well. It looks healthier and shinier too. It’s easy to brush and style. I was so impressed with the conditioner that I went out and got the corresponding shampoo. This is a product I would definitely recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Sleeker & Manageable Hair!!! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 18th July 2018 Having shoulder length, wavy hair with split ends which are extremely prone to frizziness I am always on the lookout for hair conditioners that help tame my frizzy hair without weighing them down. Also being lazy I do not like to use too many hair products. This Dove conditioner comes in a sleek, easy to use bottle. The conditioner itself is thick but not overly so and has a pleasant smell (not the usual Dove fragrance). Washing it off is easy and does not require gallons of water and the hair is left softer, shinier and smoother. I have now been using this conditioner for a few weeks and have noticed a great improvement in my hair. They are looking sleeker and are more manageable. Also I am now using much less conditioner in my hair than when I started using this. Overall it is an effective conditioner which does help in repairing dry, wavy and damaged hair without breaking the bank. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A Winner In My Book 5 stars Review from unilever.com 18th July 2018 I’ve been using Dove Intensive Repair Conditioner for over a week now and I must say - I’m really impressed. From the sleek, eye catching designed bottle to the rich & creamy texture of the conditioner - it’s a winner in my book. Combing through my hair was a breeze, leaving it tangle free and feeling nourished & healthier than it has done in years. Thank you Dove - this one is a definitely a keeper. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect.........for the right person 4 stars Review from unilever.com 18th July 2018 I've always been a fan of Dove products, they usually leave a long lasting clean fresh smell that isn't over powering and the simplicity of the white and blue packaging give it the impression of a more stylish, higher price item than it is. Unfortunately I didn't find this Dove Intensive Repair Conditioner to have the unique smell that I've been so fond of in the past, it did however, still look slick with great packaging. I have very long, thick wavy hair with dry split ends that get extremely knotty. I tend to use quite specialist products to help with detangling and damage protection so was keen to see how this product would compare. As I mentioned the smell wasn't the usual that I favoured in the past but it wasn't unpleasant, the biggest negative I found was that to detangle my mass of hair I needed to use about 1/4 of the bottle. This is far more than I normally use with my high brand. I will say than when washing the conditioner out my and styling my hair did feel lovely and soft but there was no noticeable improvement than my usual brand. I must stress I do have very unmanageable hair though. To experiment, I then tested the product on my daughters hair, she has long delicate fine hair that breaks very easily. I will say that we only needed to use a regular size amount of the conditioner for her hair and it definitely has improved the appearance and manageability. She is one to scream and moan when having her hair brushed due to knots, however, we have had a scream free week. The Dove Intensive Repair Conditioner is most certainly an amazing product for my daughters hair! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

beautiful soft hair!! 4 stars Review from unilever.com 18th July 2018 This dove conditioner leaves my hair feeling silky smooth after using it. I have liked using it so much that I am now using a dove shampoo also to get the full effect! People have noticed the difference in my hair and I am now keen to try more of the dove toiletries range! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dove repair 4 stars Review from unilever.com 18th July 2018 I have very long hair and find my ends always brittle or dry this makes my hair look unkept. After using Dove repair I find my hair to be very soft and dryes up great it looks and feels great, very impressed with Dove repair. My friends commented on how my hair was looking well very shiney and healthy. I told my friends what I used and they were keen to use this themselves to see if this helps there hair to look as good as my hair was. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A great new product 5 stars Review from unilever.com 18th July 2018 I've just had my hair coloured so this arrived just at the right time. I use Dove products all the time so was looking forward to trying this & it didn't disappoint....it left my hair feeling soft and silky with a lovely looking sheen, which made my new colour stand out even more. I will definitely be buying this again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Made head itchy 1 stars Review from unilever.com 18th July 2018 Using this conditioner has made my head very dry and itchy so dont think its a product for me. Hair didnt improve much either. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]