Dove Intensive Repair Shampoo 250Ml

  • Dove Intensive Repair Shampoo helps to treat the appearance of damaged hair so that it looks healthy, strong against breakage and more beautiful. This treatment for damaged hair helps to restore your hair's strength against breakage, making it healthier-looking in the long run. Its unique formula helps to visibly repair and progressively nourish damaged hair with continuous use, so you can help protect your hair against future damage with this nourishing shampoo.
  • Dove Intensive Repair Shampoo, formulated with Nutri-Keratin Repair Actives and part of the Dove Nutritive Solutions range, helps your hair to visibly recover from damage in two different ways. The formula helps repair signs of surface damage, making your hair look and feel smoother and stronger against breakage. By helping to reinforce your hair against breakage, it can also prevent the appearance of split ends and damage caused by colouring and heat styling. It also penetrates the strands to provide hair nourishment deep inside, making your hair look healthier, wash after wash.
  • How to use:
  • Simply apply this Dove shampoo to wet hair and gently massage into a lather. It rinses cleanly away, revealing healthy looking hair that feels stronger. For best results, use with Dove Intensive Repair Conditioner. Suitable for daily use.
  • (With continuous use. For comprehensive benefits, use with Dove Intensive Repair Conditioner)
  • Dove Intensive Repair Shampoo nourishes to repair appearance of damaged hair
  • Visible repair and progressive hair nourishment, wash after wash
  • The formula contains Nutri-Keratin Repair Actives and helps repair damage deep inside hair
  • Hair looks healthy, strong against breakage and more beautiful
  • Helps protect against future damage with continuous use
  • Nourishing shampoo for damaged hair, suitable for daily use
  • Pack size: 250ML

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium chloride, Glycol Distearate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycerin, Acrylates/Beheneth-25 Methacrylate Copolymer, Amodimethicone, Cetrimonium Chloride, Citric acid, Cocamide MEA, Cyclopentasiloxane, Dimethicone, Dimethiconol, Dimethyl Palmitamine, Disodium EDTA, Gluconolactone, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Laureth-23, Laureth-4, Mica, Parfum, PEG-4, PEG-45M, Phenoxyethanol, Poloxamer 407, Potassium sorbate, PPG-12, Silica, Sodium benzoate, Sodium hydroxide, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Sodium sulfate, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, TEA-Dodecylbenzenesulfonate, TEA-Sulfate, Trehalose, Trideceth-12, Xanthan gum, Benzyl alcohol, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 77891

France

  • Caution: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

250 ℮

Silky soft

5 stars

I love this repair conditioner. I can feel the silky product working almost instantly on my permed hair. It makes it feel amazing and my friends now feel the same too

Magic in a bottle

5 stars

My new best friend it really is fantastic, the smell is divine and the clean silky hair is even better [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Familiar & Favourite Smell

4 stars

Dove didn't let me down and the first thing I noticed was the familiar and comforting smell. I used the shampoo and was delighted with the results - after many years of over heating with drying and straightening a couple of uses of Dove Intensive Repair Shampoo and oh my what a difference. Would highly recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

shiny hair

5 stars

i was really pleased with the shampoo, my hair was under nourished due to having medication and over use of straighteners, product was rich and nourishing and left my hair silky and smooth [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Best used together.

4 stars

I tried the shampoo and conditioner separately so as to determine if each did the job they claimed to. Shampoo alone was great. My very, very long hair felt light and bouncy and really clean. Didn't notice a significant difference in the overall condition, although hair was definitely less dry and frizzy. The conditioner alone was ok too. But the two products need to be used together to get the maximum benefits, and see/feel any real change. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Would recommend

4 stars

This made my hair feel softer after just a few washes,. My hair was noticibly less fly away too which resulted in less frizzy. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Can shampoo really repair your hair?

4 stars

I was a bit sceptical trying out this Dove shampoo, because I thought all shampoos were pretty much the same, just different packaging. How wrong was I? I have quite short, home coloured hair which was in need of a bit of pampering. After the first wash I noticed the difference, my hair felt cleaner and had a bit more life in it than normal. The only thing that took some getting used to was the scent, but after the third use I'm now even liking that. I'm not certain I have been totally converted as price is a factor for me, but when my hair needs a pick me up I will definitely be reaching for Dove again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely product

4 stars

The only reason I'm giving these products (I tested both shampoo and conditioner) 4/5 and not 5/5 is for 2 reasons. 1 is the smell. There isn't one. I love my hair to have a nice fruit or floral smell and I couldn't smell anything discernible after washing and conditioning. 2 is a bug I have with most shampoos and conditioners. He shampoo bottle is always bigger than the conditioner. I always use way more conditioner than shampoo so I honk this should be reversed in sizes. On the positive notes, these are great products and left my hair soft, manageable and shiny. I have quite knotty hair and this wasn't bad at all when detangling. Also, wasn't greasy after a day or so as I find with a lot of products. The packaging is presentable and easy to use and overall I really enjoyed testing this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Gorgeous feeling haur

4 stars

Love this product. My hair felt so clean, fresh and silky after using this shampoo. I used it with the matching conditioner. Totally recommend! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very good, nourishing shampoo

4 stars

My hair tends to be dry at the ends and becomes greasy at the roots, but I was very pleased with the results after using this shampoo. Hair was shiny and felt very clean. Love the smell of this shampoo too - not too strong - just a clean and "soapy" scent. I did use it on my children's hair too (Aged 9 & 11) and found that it led their hair very soft and shiny. Some shampoos tend to leave the hair quite "static" but my hair was not at all static when using dove. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

