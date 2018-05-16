By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Princes Grapefruit In Juice 411G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Princes Grapefruit In Juice 411G
£ 1.00
£4.28/kg

Product Description

  • Grapefruit Segments in a Blend of Grapefruit and Apple Juice
  • Need tasty and easy recipes? You'll find them at princes.co.uk
  • Caring about taste, quality and families since 1900.
  • There's 1 of your 5 a day in this pack
  • Real fruit
  • Packed from fresh
  • No mess, ready to eat and tasty
  • No artificial preservatives, colours or flavours
  • Pack size: 234G

Information

Ingredients

Grapefruit Segments, Grapefruit Juice (from Concentrate), Apple Juice (from Concentrate)

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Anything left? Pop it in a sealed containers in the fridge. Enjoy within 2 days Best Before End: See can end

Produce of

Product of: South Africa

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Princes Ltd.,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • U.K.
  • Princes Foods BV,
  • PO Box 19157,

Return to

  • Want to get in touch?
  • Write to us at:
  • Customer Care,
  • Princes Ltd.,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • U.K.

Drained weight

215g

Net Contents

411g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 1/2 can serving
Energy 142kJ290kJ
-33kcal68kcal
Fat <0.1g<0.1g
Of which saturates <0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate 7.4g15.2g
Of which sugars 6.5g13.4g
Fibre 0.7g1.4g
Protein 0.6g1.5g
Salt 0.05g0.10g
This pack contains 2 servings--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Bananas Loose

£ 0.15
£0.84/kg

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.60
£0.60/each

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

£ 0.57
£0.57/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here