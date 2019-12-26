By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lindt Gold Bunny Milk Chocolate 10G

Lindt Gold Bunny Milk Chocolate 10G
£ 0.50
£5.00/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate
  • Pack size: 10g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Malt Extract (Barley), Flavouring Vanillin, Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 30% min., Milk Solids: 14% min

Allergy Information

  • May contain Hazelnuts, Almonds

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Manufactured in Germany

Distributor address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4, New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.

Return to

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4, New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.
  • www.lindt.com

Net Contents

100 x 10g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy 2377 kJ / 570 kcal
Fat 37 g
- of which saturates 22 g
Carbohydrate 51 g
- of which ugars 51 g
Protein 7,4 g
Salt 0,20 g

