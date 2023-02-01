We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Vifon Vegetarian Instant Noodles 70G

£0.60
£8.57/kg

Product Description

  • Vegetarian instant noodle soup (mild)
  • Vifon - "Instant Crab Meat Meals"
  • The Global Food Industry Award Cerified By IUFoST 2012
  • Wheat flour does not originate from Vietnam.
  • Pho Vifon Global Top 10 IUFoST
  • Laur Konsumenta 2019
  • Exporting to 80 Countries
  • No Presevatives Added
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 70G

Information

Ingredients

Noodle (92, 1%): Wheat Flour, Palm Fat, Tapioca, Salt, Modified Starch, Sugar, Stabilizers: Triphosphates, Guar Gum; Raising Agents: Potassium Carbonates, Sodium Carbonates; Turmeric, Soup Base (7, 9%): Salt, Refined Palm Oil, Flavour Enhancers: Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium Guanylate, Disodium Inosinate, Dried Vegetables in varying proportions (9%): Carrot (40%), Cabbage (40%), Celery, Leek (8%); Sugar, Maltodextrin, Pepper (1, 8%), Garlic (0, 5%), Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Colour: Plain Caramel; Anti-Caking Agent: E 551; Antioxidant: E 306

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Celery, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Best before end / lot number: see longer side of packageKeep in a dry place and protect from sunlight.

Produce of

Made in Vietnam

Preparation and Usage

  • Cooking directions:
  • 1. Put noodles into a bowl. Add soup base and pour 400 ml of boiling water.
  • 2. Cover the bowl for 3 minutes.
  • 3. Stir, serve and enjoy.

Name and address

  • Made in:
  • Vifon 913 Truong Chinh Street,
  • Tay Thanh Ward,
  • Tan Phu District,
  • Ho Chi Minh City,
  • Vietnam.

Importer address

  • Tan-Viet International S.A.,
  • ul. Marco Polo 9,
  • 83-031 Łęgowo,
  • Polska.

Distributor address

  • Tan-Viet International S.A.,
  • ul. Marco Polo 9,
  • 83-031 Łęgowo,
  • Polska.

Return to

  • Tan-Viet International S.A.,
  • ul. Marco Polo 9,
  • 83-031 Łęgowo,
  • Polska.
  • Tel. (+48 58) 692 90 00
  • e-mail: tan-viet@tan-viet.com.pl
  • www.tan-viet.com.pl
  • www.vifon.pl

Net Contents

70g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g of prepared product:
Energy300 kJ / 72 kcal
Fat3.3 g
of which saturates:1.2 g
Carbohydrate9.1 g
of which sugars:0.2 g
Protein1.3 g
Salt0.70 g
3 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Good quality. Comes with fat and two packets of se

5 stars

Good quality. Comes with fat and two packets of seasoning. Noodles are a good texture. My fave

really nice noodles

5 stars

really nice noodles

Tasty

4 stars

Added some spice, was really tasty.

