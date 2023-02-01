Vifon Vegetarian Instant Noodles 70G

Good quality. Comes with fat and two packets of se
Good quality. Comes with fat and two packets of seasoning. Noodles are a good texture. My fave
Tasty
Added some spice, was really tasty.
Noodle (92, 1%): Wheat Flour, Palm Fat, Tapioca, Salt, Modified Starch, Sugar, Stabilizers: Triphosphates, Guar Gum; Raising Agents: Potassium Carbonates, Sodium Carbonates; Turmeric, Soup Base (7, 9%): Salt, Refined Palm Oil, Flavour Enhancers: Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium Guanylate, Disodium Inosinate, Dried Vegetables in varying proportions (9%): Carrot (40%), Cabbage (40%), Celery, Leek (8%); Sugar, Maltodextrin, Pepper (1, 8%), Garlic (0, 5%), Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Colour: Plain Caramel; Anti-Caking Agent: E 551; Antioxidant: E 306
Best before end / lot number: see longer side of packageKeep in a dry place and protect from sunlight.
Made in Vietnam
70g
|Typical Values
|per 100 g of prepared product:
|Energy
|300 kJ / 72 kcal
|Fat
|3.3 g
|of which saturates:
|1.2 g
|Carbohydrate
|9.1 g
|of which sugars:
|0.2 g
|Protein
|1.3 g
|Salt
|0.70 g
