Vifon Chicken Curry Instant Noodles 70G

Vifon Chicken Curry Instant Noodles 70G
£ 0.50
£0.71/100g

Product Description

  • Curry Chicken flavour instant noodle soup (hot)
  • Hot
  • IUFoST - World Top 10 - PHO Vifon Global Food Award
  • Certified by IUFoST - Vifon Crab Rice Pancake Global Food Award
  • Exporting to 80 countries
  • Pack size: 70g

Information

Ingredients

Noodle (92, 1%): Wheat Flour, Palm Fat, Tapioca, Salt, Modified Starch, Sugar, Stabilizers: Triphosphates, Guar Gum; Raising Agents: Potassium Carbonates, Sodium Carbonates; Turmeric, Soup Base (7, 9%): Refined Palm Oil, Salt, Sugar, Flavour Enhancers: Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium Guanylate, Disodium Inosinate; Dried Vegetables (9%): Carrot, Green Onion, Long Coriander, Curry Powder (6%): Turmeric, Anise, Clove, Coriander Seed, Cinnamon; Pepper, Garlic, Chilli (1%), Lemongrass, Flavouring (Peanuts), Colour: Carotenes, Antioxidant: E 306

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Peanuts, Wheat

Storage

Keep in a dry place and protect from sunlight.Best before end: see longer side of package

Preparation and Usage

  • Cooking directions:
  • 1. Put noodles into a bowl. Add soup base and pour 400 cc of boiling water.
  • 2. Cover the bowl for 3 minutes.
  • 3. Stir, serve and enjoy.

Name and address

  • Vifon,
  • 913 Truong Chinh Street,
  • Tay Thanh Ward,
  • Tan Phu District,
  • Ho Chi Minh City,
  • Vietnam.

Importer address

  • Tan-Viet International S.A.,
  • ul. Marco Polo 9,
  • 83-031 Łęgowo,
  • Polska.

Distributor address

  • Tan-Viet International S.A.,
  • ul. Marco Polo 9,
  • 83-031 Łęgowo,
  • Polska.

Return to

  • www.tan-viet.com.pl
  • www.vifon.pl

Net Contents

70g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g of prepared product:
Energy 300 kJ / 72 kcal
Fat 3,3 g
of which saturates:1,2 g
Carbohydrate 9,1 g
of which sugars:0,2 g
Protein 1,3 g
Salt 0,6 g

