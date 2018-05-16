Vifon Golden Chicken Instant Noodles 70G

Product Description
- Golden Chicken flavour instant noodle soup (mild)
- Mild
- IUFoST World Top 10 - PHO Vifon Global Food Award
- Certified by IUFoST - Vifon Crab Rice Pancake Global Food Award
- Exporting to 50 countries
- Pack size: 70g
Information
Ingredients
Noodle (92, 8%): Wheat Flour, Palm Fat, Tapioca, Salt, Modified Starch, Sugar, Stabilizers: Triphosphates, Sugar, Guar Gum; Raising Agents: Potassium Carbonates, Sodium Carbonates; Turmeric, Soup Base (7, 2%): Refined Palm Oil, Salt, Sugar, Flavour Enhancers: Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium Guanylate, Disodium Inosinate; Maltodextrin, Pepper, Flavouring (Peanuts), Garlic (1%), Dried Leek (1%), Red Shallot (0, 5%), Chicken Extract (0, 36%), Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Colour: Plain Caramel; Anti-Caking Agent: E551; Antioxidant: E 306
Allergy Information
- Contains: Peanuts, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Keep in a dry place and protect from sunlight.Best before end: see longer side of package
Preparation and Usage
- Cooking directions:
- 1. Put noodles into a bowl. Add soup base and pour 400 cc of boiling water.
- 2. Cover the bowl for 3 minutes.
- 3. Stir, serve and enjoy.
Name and address
- Vifon,
- 913 Truong Chinh Street,
- Tay Thanh Ward,
- Tan Phu District,
- Ho Chi Minh City,
- Vietnam.
Importer address
- Tan-Viet International S.A.,
- ul. Marco Polo 9,
- 83-031 Łęgowo,
- Polska.
Distributor address
- Tan-Viet International S.A.,
- ul. Marco Polo 9,
- 83-031 Łęgowo,
- Polska.
Return to
- www.tan-viet.com.pl
- ww.vifon.pl
Net Contents
70g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g of prepared product:
|Energy
|300 kJ / 72 kcal
|Fat
|3,3 g
|of which saturates:
|1,2 g
|Carbohydrate
|9,1 g
|of which sugars:
|0,2 g
|Protein
|1,3 g
|Salt
|0,6 g
