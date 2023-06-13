We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Hook & Loop Self Adhesive White 50Cm

£1.70

Korbond Stick-On Hook & Loop is ideal for use on hard surfaces in and around the home. Can be used on soft furnishings, in conjunction with iron on or sew on hook and loop.
Care, Repair, CreateFor use on hard surfaces

Preparation and Usage

Instructions:- Clean and dry any hard surfaces on which hook and loop is to be applied.- Cut hook and loop to desired length.- Remove backing and stick first piece of hook or loop to hard surface. Press firmly to ensure bond.- Repeat process for second piece.- Allow 5 minutes for adhesive to bond before joining items.For best results when joining fabric to a hard surface, use with Korbond Sew-On or Iron-On Hook & Loop. The hook section adheres to the hard surface and the loop section can be sewn or ironed onto fabric.Care instructions:- Should not be laundered.

