Hemming Tape White

Hemming Tape White

£2.30

£2.30/each

Hemming Tape WhiteFor further details on specific heat timing charts for this product visit. https://bit.ly/korbondclothescareguidelines
Korbond Iron-On Hemming Tape is a quick and simple solution to hemming, facing and mending.
Care, Repair, Create

Preparation and Usage

Instructions:Review heat and timing guides inside pack- Turn garment inside out or, with curtains and drapes, lay flat, underside up.- Cut tape to length, ensuring a sufficient amount to fully cover the required area. For larger areas, such as curtains, work in small sections.- Iron garment or fabric to crease in the hem at required length (select suitable heat for fabric).- Set iron to required temperature.- Adhesive side down, place hemming tape on top and over rough edge of the hem, ensure this overlaps the main fabric (like applying clear sticky tape).- Place ironing cloth over the hemming tape prior to ironing.- To iron, hold iron firmly on top of ironing cloth & hemming tape (duration as per guidelines). Allow to cool for 5 mins.- Gently test for bond, if not fully bonded repeat step above.Care instructions:- Always test on an inconspicuous area first.- Korbond Iron-On Hemming Tape is washable & dry cleanable.- Do not use steam setting when ironing.

