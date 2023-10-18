Hemming Tape White For further details on specific heat timing charts for this product visit. https://bit.ly/korbondclothescareguidelines

Korbond Iron-On Hemming Tape is a quick and simple solution to hemming, facing and mending.

Instructions:

Review heat and timing guides inside pack

- Turn garment inside out or, with curtains and drapes, lay flat, underside up.

- Cut tape to length, ensuring a sufficient amount to fully cover the required area. For larger areas, such as curtains, work in small sections.

- Iron garment or fabric to crease in the hem at required length (select suitable heat for fabric).

- Set iron to required temperature.

- Adhesive side down, place hemming tape on top and over rough edge of the hem, ensure this overlaps the main fabric (like applying clear sticky tape).

- Place ironing cloth over the hemming tape prior to ironing.

- To iron, hold iron firmly on top of ironing cloth & hemming tape (duration as per guidelines). Allow to cool for 5 mins.

- Gently test for bond, if not fully bonded repeat step above.

Care instructions:

- Always test on an inconspicuous area first.

- Korbond Iron-On Hemming Tape is washable & dry cleanable.

- Do not use steam setting when ironing.