By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Uppercrust Chicken & Asparagus Pie 680G

1.5(7)Write a review
Uppercrust Chicken & Asparagus Pie 680G
£ 3.00
£0.44/100g

Offer

Per 1/4 pie as consumed contains:
  • Energy1741kJ 417kcal
    21%
  • Fat24.2g
    35%
  • Saturates11.3g
    57%
  • Sugars1.3g
    1%
  • Salt1.4g
    24%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1088 kJ / 260 kcal

Product Description

  • A deliciously deep filled pie with succulent chicken and tender asparagus in a creamy sauce.
  • Pastry experts, passionate about pastry that's us. With over 25 year's expertise in making pastry, UpperCrust produces a delicious range of short crust and puff pastry products. We believe "first bake is the best bake" that is why we always deliver the tastiest ready to cook products for everyone to enjoy.
  • Our secret is keep things simple - our delicious deep filled pies uses premium grade flour to make a crumbly shortcrust pastry base, which we fill with succulent chicken and tender asparagus in a cream sauce topped with a light flaky puff pastry lid.
  • As soon as our pies are made we freeze them, so there's no need for any artificial additives or preservatives. All that is left for you to do is bake fresh from frozen, share and enjoy!
  • Have You Tried?
  • Upper Crust Bakehouse 2 Chicken & Red Pepper Lattices
  • Upper Crust Bakehouse 2 Chicken & Bacon Lattices
  • Great for sharing
  • Fresh bake from frozen - serves 4
  • Oven bake in 45-50 mins
  • Pack size: 0.68kg

Information

Ingredients

Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Chicken (24%), Palm Oil, Asparagus (5%), Cream (Milk) (3.5%), Milk, Rapeseed Oil, Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Cornflour, Chicken Extract, Asparagus Powder, Glaze (Water, Rapeseed Oil, Pea Protein, Sugar), Emulsifier (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), White Pepper, Flour Treatment Agent (L-Cysteine)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Wheat

Storage

Keep frozenFood Freezer **** until best before date † Star Marked Frozen Food Compartment *** until best before date † Star Marked Frozen Food Compartment ** 1 month Star Marked Frozen Food Compartment * 1 week Ice Making compartment 3 days Refrigerator 24 hours † Should be -18ºC or colder. Do not refreeze once thawed. See side of pack for best before end date.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: For best results always bake from frozen.
1. Preheat the oven to 200ºC, Gas Mark 6.
2. Remove outer packaging, recycle carton.
3. Leave the pie in its foil tray and place on a baking tray in the middle of the oven for 45-50 minutes or until golden brown.
As appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Produce of

Produced in Ireland Using Chicken from Brazil and Thailand

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 servings

Warnings

  • Although every care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Name and address

  • Green Isle Foods Ltd,
  • Monread Road,
  • Naas,
  • Co. Kildare,
  • W91 HE67,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • If you have any problems with this or any Green Isle product, please return the packaging and Quality Code to the address below stating where and when purchased. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Green Isle Foods Ltd,
  • Monread Road,
  • Naas,
  • Co. Kildare,
  • W91 HE67,
  • Ireland.
  • Email: frozen@2sfg.com
  • Phone: +353 (0) 45 848000
  • www.greenislefoods.ie

Net Contents

680g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g Oven bakedPer 1/4 Pie Oven baked% RI* Per 1/4 Pie
Energy 1088 kJ / 260 kcal1741 kJ / 417 kcal21 %
Fat 15.1 g24.2 g35 %
of which Saturates 7.1 g11.3 g57 %
Carbohydrate 21.5 g34.5 g13 %
of which Sugars 0.8 g1.3 g1 %
Fibre 0.9 g1.4 g
Protein 9.1 g14.5 g29 %
Salt 0.9 g1.4 g24 %
Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/ 2000kcal)---
*Reference Intake---
This pack contains 4 servings---

Safety information

View more safety information

Although every care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Average of 1.6 stars

Help other customers like you

not pleasant

1 stars

not pleasant

This pie used to be my favourite, full of chicken

2 stars

This pie used to be my favourite, full of chicken and asparagus but is now an empty pie full of sauce and not much more! Such a shame as it used to be a dinner I really looked forward to.

Had a really good top but the taste was awful and

2 stars

Had a really good top but the taste was awful and sauce was runny on one side and thick on the other.

No chicken just sauce and asparagus

1 stars

I think somebody stole all the chicken from my pie, a white sauce with asparagus is what I received

Quality was good apart from the pastry which was a

2 stars

Quality was good apart from the pastry which was awful. It was damp and very tough

MaCDougals ownership ruined this once GREAT pie

2 stars

As is always the case with brands - these used to be the very best of quality.... then Macdougals bought them out and instead of a full pie with the best tender chicken and soft asparagus it's now half full of far lesser quality meat and ropey inedible stringy asparagus ......... I used to live on these pies buying on average the equivalent of 1 per week now I try them every six MONTHS or so in hopes they learn not to rip people off so badly - sadly the quality and lack of filling remains sub standard by any measure. OH YES! and the pie is smaller by both size and weight but has increased in price by a huge margin to increase profits for a pie made of waste products

Disappointing and Not as Advertised

1 stars

They call this Pie a Deep Filled Chicken and Asparagus Pie that Feeds 4. What an absolute joke. This pie contains no more than 1 Chicken Breast and if I'm generous... 1 Asparagus Stalk. Very little filling, which was not even enough for 2 People. Would never buy again 😠😠😠

Usually bought next

Tesco 4 Chicken & Bacon Pies 568G

£ 2.10
£0.37/100g

Offer

Tesco 4 Chicken & Vegetable Pies 568G

£ 2.10
£0.37/100g

Offer

Tesco Fresh Mashed Potato 800G

£ 2.25
£2.82/kg

Offer

Tesco Roast Chicken Pie 700G

£ 2.50
£0.36/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here