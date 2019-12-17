Uppercrust Chicken & Asparagus Pie 680G

not pleasant
This pie used to be my favourite, full of chicken and asparagus but is now an empty pie full of sauce and not much more! Such a shame as it used to be a dinner I really looked forward to.
Had a really good top but the taste was awful and sauce was runny on one side and thick on the other.
No chicken just sauce and asparagus
I think somebody stole all the chicken from my pie, a white sauce with asparagus is what I received
Quality was good apart from the pastry which was awful. It was damp and very tough
MaCDougals ownership ruined this once GREAT pie
As is always the case with brands - these used to be the very best of quality.... then Macdougals bought them out and instead of a full pie with the best tender chicken and soft asparagus it's now half full of far lesser quality meat and ropey inedible stringy asparagus ......... I used to live on these pies buying on average the equivalent of 1 per week now I try them every six MONTHS or so in hopes they learn not to rip people off so badly - sadly the quality and lack of filling remains sub standard by any measure. OH YES! and the pie is smaller by both size and weight but has increased in price by a huge margin to increase profits for a pie made of waste products
Disappointing and Not as Advertised
They call this Pie a Deep Filled Chicken and Asparagus Pie that Feeds 4. What an absolute joke. This pie contains no more than 1 Chicken Breast and if I'm generous... 1 Asparagus Stalk. Very little filling, which was not even enough for 2 People. Would never buy again 😠😠😠