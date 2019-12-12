By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Satsumas 600G

£ 1.40
£2.34/kg
Typical values per 100g: Energy 174kJ / 41kcal

Product Description

  • Satsuma Punnet
  • Pack size: 600g

Information

Ingredients

Satsuma

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produce of Argentina, Croatia, Israel, Peru, South Africa, Spain, Turkey, Uruguay

Number of uses

20 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

750g

Nutrition

Typical Values100g contains2 fruits equals one of your five a day
Energy174kJ / 41kcal247kJ / 58kcal
Fat0.1g0.1g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate8.5g12.1g
Sugars8.5g12.1g
Fibre1.3g1.8g
Protein0.9g1.3g
Salt<0.01g0.1g
Vitamin C27mg (34%NRV)38mg (48%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

13 Reviews

why you have no satsumas?

5 stars

why can't tesco provide a regular supply of unbruised satsumas at christmas time

Alot of mouldy satsumas are being delivered please

3 stars

Alot of mouldy satsumas are being delivered please check!

Not easy peelers and very small. Was sent these as

1 stars

Not easy peelers and very small. Was sent these as replacement even though satsumas were ordered and remained available to order last night and today.

worst ever

1 stars

Terrible,worst satsumas ever bought, hard to peel,bitter and only the size of a ping pong ball

Don't last long in the fruit bowl before their off

2 stars

Barely last the 2 days before the start drying out. Thought it was a one off but happened the last 2 times I've had them. Unfortunately my daughter and I love satsumas so we'll keep ordering them but have to throw half of them away!

One mouldy satsuma.

2 stars

One satsuma came with mould on it. The others are relatively fine.

Acid

1 stars

Just purchased a bag of these and they are so acid, you can hardly eat them. Very little flavour too.

RUBBISH

1 stars

OUT OF 10 SASTSUMAS ONLY ONE WAS EDIBLE. IT ALSO WAS 3 DAYS OUT OF DATE WHEN I HAD THEM DELIVERED.

Easy to peel and sweet kept well

5 stars

Easy to peel and sweet kept well

No flavour and poor quality Few in bag bruised

2 stars

Poor quality No flavour and few bruised..which l had to bin

