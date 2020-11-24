Yorkshire Provender Pea & Spinach Soup 600G
New
Product Description
- Pea & spinach soup with fresh mint...
- The sweetness of peas and tang of spinach leaves are beautifully balanced with just a dash of cream and fresh mints.
- "We're a small team who care passionately about making the most delicious soups for you to enjoy. We get amazing feedback every day and have scooped up tons of awards!"
- Belinda and Terry (& Fox the dog)
- Honestly delicious
- Naturally skinny
- Insist on really delicious soup
- 1 of your 5 a day per 300g
- Low in fat
- No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
- I'm gluten free
- Vegetarian
- Pack size: 600G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Peas 18%, Potato, Onion, Spinach 9%, Double Cream (Milk) 2.5%, Butter (Milk), Vegetable Stock* (Celery), Mint, Coriander, Black Pepper, *Vegetable Stock contains: Salt, Starch (Potato), Dried Vegetables (Celery Root, Onion, Garlic, Tomato), Spices (Celery, Turmeric, Black Pepper, Mace, Nutmeg), Herbs (Lovage, Parsley)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Celery, Milk
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened eat within 2 days. Please don't reheat. Freeze on day of purchase and use within one month. Defrost thoroughly and stir well before heating.Use by: See lid.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Remove lid and replace lightly: 750W 5 mins/850W 4 1/2 mins. Stir halfway through heating. Allow to stand for a minute or two. Careful, it's hot!
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Shake well before heating.
Hob
Instructions: Heat gently, stirring occasionally until piping hot. Please don't boil.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Number of uses
Contains 2 x 300g servings
Name and address
- Yorkshire Provender,
- Delicious HQ,
- Conygarth Way,
- Leeming Bar,
- North Yorkshire,
- DL7 9EE.
Net Contents
600g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|233kJ/56kcal
|Fat
|2.9g
|of which saturates
|1.8g
|Carbohydrate
|4.3g
|of which sugars
|1.7g
|Protein
|2.1g
|Salt
|0.58g
