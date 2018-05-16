Yorkshire Prov Root Vegetable Soup 600 (L)

Product Description
- Root vegetable soup with pearl barley
- Herbs Unlimited
- Made with fresh parsley from our trusted grower's farm in the rolling hills surrounding Thirsk, North Yorkshire.
- Deliciously warming root vegetable soup paired with comforting pearl barley, perfected with Yorkshire parsley.
- Yorkshire Provender, the home of honestly delicious soup. It's how soup should be made
- Finished with fresh Yorkshire parsley
- Source of fibre
- Low in fat
- No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
- Vegetarian Society Approved
- Pack size: 600G
Information
Ingredients
Root Vegetables (43%) (Potato, Carrot, Parsnip, Celeriac (Celery), Swede), Water, Onion, Leek, Celery, Double Cream (Milk), Pearl Barley (Gluten) (2.5%), Vegetable Bouillon [Salt, Potato Starch, Dried Vegetables (Celeriac (Celery), Onion, Garlic, Tomato), Spices (Celery, Turmeric, Black Pepper, Mace, Nutmeg), Herbs (Lovage, Parsley)], Unsalted Butter (Milk), Fresh Yorkshire† Parsley, Thyme, Black Pepper, †Subject to seasonal availability approx. May to October
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Celery, Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened eat within 2 days. Suitable for freezing. Use within 1 month, defrost thoroughly before heating and use the same day. Use by: see lid.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Remove lid and replace lightly: 900W 6 mins, stirring halfway through. Allow to stand for 1 minute. Careful, it's hot!
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Shake well before heating.
Hob
Instructions: Heat for 6 mins over a moderate heat or until piping hot, stirring frequently.
Number of uses
Pot contains two 300g servings
Name and address
- Yorkshire Provender,
- Templar House,
- 4225 Park Approach,
- Thorpe Park,
- Leeds,
- LS15 8GB,
Return to
- UK.
- Hain Celestial Ireland,
- Elm Court,
- Boreenmanna Road,
- Cork,
- T12 HHW2,
Net Contents
600g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(as sold) Per 100g
|Energy
|198kJ/47kcal
|Fat
|2.6g
|of which saturates
|1.7g
|Carbohydrate
|4.9g
|of which sugars
|1.7g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|Protein
|0.9g
|Salt
|0.53g
