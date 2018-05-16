We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Yorkshire Prov Root Vegetable Soup 600 (L)

Yorkshire Prov Root Vegetable Soup 600 (L)
£3.00
£0.50/100g

Product Description

  • Root vegetable soup with pearl barley
  • Herbs Unlimited
  • Made with fresh parsley from our trusted grower's farm in the rolling hills surrounding Thirsk, North Yorkshire.
  • Deliciously warming root vegetable soup paired with comforting pearl barley, perfected with Yorkshire parsley.
  • Yorkshire Provender, the home of honestly delicious soup. It's how soup should be made
  • Finished with fresh Yorkshire parsley
  • Source of fibre
  • Low in fat
  • No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Pack size: 600G
  • Source of fibre
  • Low in fat
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Root Vegetables (43%) (Potato, Carrot, Parsnip, Celeriac (Celery), Swede), Water, Onion, Leek, Celery, Double Cream (Milk), Pearl Barley (Gluten) (2.5%), Vegetable Bouillon [Salt, Potato Starch, Dried Vegetables (Celeriac (Celery), Onion, Garlic, Tomato), Spices (Celery, Turmeric, Black Pepper, Mace, Nutmeg), Herbs (Lovage, Parsley)], Unsalted Butter (Milk), Fresh Yorkshire† Parsley, Thyme, Black Pepper, †Subject to seasonal availability approx. May to October

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Celery, Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened eat within 2 days. Suitable for freezing. Use within 1 month, defrost thoroughly before heating and use the same day. Use by: see lid.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Remove lid and replace lightly: 900W 6 mins, stirring halfway through. Allow to stand for 1 minute. Careful, it's hot!

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Shake well before heating.

Hob
Instructions: Heat for 6 mins over a moderate heat or until piping hot, stirring frequently.

Number of uses

Pot contains two 300g servings

Name and address

  • Yorkshire Provender,
  • Templar House,
  • 4225 Park Approach,
  • Thorpe Park,
  • Leeds,
  • LS15 8GB,

Return to

  • Yorkshire Provender,
  • Templar House,
  • 4225 Park Approach,
  • Thorpe Park,
  • Leeds,
  • LS15 8GB,
  • UK.
  • Hain Celestial Ireland,
  • Elm Court,
  • Boreenmanna Road,
  • Cork,
  • T12 HHW2,

Net Contents

600g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as sold) Per 100g
Energy198kJ/47kcal
Fat2.6g
of which saturates1.7g
Carbohydrate4.9g
of which sugars1.7g
Fibre0.9g
Protein0.9g
Salt0.53g
