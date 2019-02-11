By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Galaxy Frothy 275G

5(1)Write a review
Galaxy Frothy 275G
£ 2.60
£0.95/100g
1x = 25g + 200ml hot semi skimmed milk
  • Energy824kJ 196kcal
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1632kJ

Product Description

  • Hot Chocolate Powdered Drink with Sugars and Sweetener.
  • May settle in transit.
  • Fabulously frothy, creamy hot chocolate
  • Add hot milk or hot water
  • Made with Galaxy chocolate
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 275g

Information

Ingredients

Whey Permeate (Milk), Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Maltodextrin, Coconut Oil, Dried Glucose Syrup, Lactose (Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Chocolate (3.0%) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Protein from Whey (Milk), Palm Fat, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Extract), Low Sodium Salt (Sea Salt, Potassium Chloride, Magnesium Sulphate), Flavourings, Stabilisers (E412, E466, E340ii, E339ii, E452), Anti-Caking Agent (E551), Modified Starch, Milk Proteins, Emulsifier (E471), Sweetener (E955)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Soya

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • x4 (25g)
  • We recommend you use 4 heaped teaspoons per mug, pour hot water or hot milk over the hot chocolate powder. Stir well and enjoy the silky smoothness!

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 11, Portion size: 25g

Name and address

  • UK: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IRL: Mars Wrigley Confectionery Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • UK: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • 0800 952 0077
  • IRL: Mars Wrigley Confectionery Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • Any questions or comments are welcome at www.marschocolatedrinksandtreats.com

Net Contents

275g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/100g/25g + 200ml hot water(%*)/25g + 200ml hot semi skimmed milk
Energy1632kJ406kJ(5%)824kJ
-387kcal96kcal(5%)196kcal
Fat8.1g2.0g(3%)5.5g
of which saturates6.8g1.7g(9%)3.9g
Carbohydrate72g18g(7%)28g
of which sugars57g14g(16%)24g
Protein4.5g1.1g(2%)8.1g
Salt1.3g0.34g(6%)0.56g
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Number ONE instant choc

5 stars

The best instant hot choc,,,and we've tried them all. Mixes easiy no floaty bits that don't dossolve, Authentic taste...like its been made with milk. But best of all its beautifully light and foamy!

