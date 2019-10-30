By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Brancott Estate Pinot Noir 75Cl

2.5(14)Write a review
image 1 of Brancott Estate Pinot Noir 75Cl
£ 9.50
£9.50/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Pinot Noir - Red New Zealand Wine
  • This wine is delicious served with steak.
  • Tasting Notes: Deep garnet red in colour, this wine exhibits black cherry and red plum fruits accentuated with spicy, savoury highlights.
  • Brancott Estate are the pioneers of the Marlborough region, New Zealand. Forty years ago when nobody else thought it was possible they planted the first Sauvignon Blanc vines, redefining the Marlborough region.
  • Premium red wine from Marlbourgh, New Zealand - Perfect for dinner parties or everyday
  • Pack size: 750ml

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Garnet red in colour with a mix of red cherry and dark berry fruit aromas. This wine also exhibits a slight cinnamon-like spicy complexity, dry herbs and hints of oak toast on the nose.

Region of Origin

Marlborough

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

9.9

ABV

13% vol

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

New Zealand

Alcohol Type

Wine

Vinification Details

  • The grapes harvested for this wine were crushed and gently bag pressed to achieve fresh, elegant juice. The flavours have been carefully preserved to retain the distinctive regional and varietal characters.

History

  • Since planting the first Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc and Pinot Noir in 1975, Brancott Estate has continued to craft striking wines that suit every occasion, including oak-infused and age-worthy expressions of Sauvignon Blanc and Pinot Noir. In addition, they have led the revival of Sauvignon Gris, an almost extinct varietal now enjoying a global resurgence.

Regional Information

  • Crafted in a style that epitomises the unique character and flavour of the growing region. Grapes are sourced from across Brancott Estate's vineyards in the Marlborough region.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to 3 years

Name and address

  • Brancott Estate Ltd,
  • 38 Liverpool Street,
  • Blenheim 7274,
  • New Zealand.

Return to

  • Pernod Ricard UK,
  • Customer Services,
  • Building 12 Chiswick Park,
  • 566 Chiswick High Road,
  • London,
  • W4 5AN.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750mg

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

14 Reviews

Average of 2.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Really disappointing as I love the Sauvignon blanc

1 stars

Really disappointing as I love the Sauvignon blanc, such a waste of money

Bland

1 stars

Did not like this at all. Very light.

Very disappointing

1 stars

A very disappointing wine.Thought it tasted like vinegar!

Wine from very well known producer.

2 stars

I thought that i would try the Pinot Noir from Brancott Estate as i have so enjoyed their white wine, which i rate as excellent. I regret to say that I found the pinot Noir very light and lacking zing, enjoyable enough but not great,

Tasty pinot

4 stars

More complex than the strawberries and raspberries we expect from today's pinot but if it was cheaper I would buy a lot more of it (I preferred my burgundy when they were able to add a tanker of Algerian to it!)

Pinot Noir just

3 stars

One of the things drinking wise I have been doing this year, is working my way through the Pinot Noirs that are coming out of the new world at affordable prices. New Zealand has had a lot of praise for it's high end Pinot Noirs and those that I have tasted have been comparable to middle range Burgundies but I have not drunk enough (or been able to afford) to see if they can challenge the top that France produces. At this level I have drunk most of the available wines in this price range, and to honest none have made me want to go back for more, lack of ripe fruit seems to be the major problem and this wine is no exception plus it is a bit acidic. This grape has always been difficult but at the cheaper end, Chile whilst not all is wonderful is ahead of NZ at the moment.

Poor for me too

1 stars

I'm afraid I agree with the majority of opinions on this one. Thin, almost tart, very very light with no substance. I just don't seem to learn that you can't pick up a decent Pinot Noir at this sort of price. This is possibly the only New Zealand wine that I have disliked. From my angle I won't waste money again on budget Pinot Noirs when for the same money I could buy a decent, shiraz, merlot, cab sauvignon etc.

Disappointing

2 stars

Having read so much about NZ Pinot Noir, it was with eager anticipation that I opened a bottle of this wine. Sadly, there was none of the elegance, depth or complexity that I'd hoped to find. What we have here is a light, thin, inoffensive, wine, lacking complexity and personality. The closest thing to this would be an undistinguished young Gamay or 2nd class Beaujolais. Perfectly drinkable, but not, I suspect, typical of Pinot Noir from this much feted part of NZ.

A solid easy drinking Pinot

4 stars

Initially surprised how light and see through it was in the glass Childhood memories of Strawberry refreshers come to mind but only after it's been in a bonfire, giving it that smokey edge. Taste - Strawberry refreshers again dominate but this time with a little kick of spice. There was also something herby in the background mixed with that bonfire ash. Slightly sweet, firmish tannins. New Zealand, for me, usually deliver quality and in this wine it's another solid bottle. For everyday quaffing this is very good with or without food.

Thin and not much taste

2 stars

Having read other reviews I decided (wrongly) to buy 2 cases while it was on offer at less than half price. It doesn't matter how cheap it is, I found it lacked taste and body. I can't wait to drink the last bottle to get rid of it.

1-10 of 14 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Brancott Estate Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

£ 9.50
£9.50/75cl

Wairau Cove Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

£ 5.00
£5.00/75cl

Offer

Tesco Finest Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

£ 7.00
£7.00/75cl

Offer

Tesco Finest Prosecco Doc 75Cl

£ 8.00
£8.00/75cl

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here