Brancott Estate Pinot Noir 75Cl

Really disappointing as I love the Sauvignon blanc
Really disappointing as I love the Sauvignon blanc, such a waste of money
Bland
Did not like this at all. Very light.
Very disappointing
A very disappointing wine.Thought it tasted like vinegar!
Wine from very well known producer.
I thought that i would try the Pinot Noir from Brancott Estate as i have so enjoyed their white wine, which i rate as excellent. I regret to say that I found the pinot Noir very light and lacking zing, enjoyable enough but not great,
Tasty pinot
More complex than the strawberries and raspberries we expect from today's pinot but if it was cheaper I would buy a lot more of it (I preferred my burgundy when they were able to add a tanker of Algerian to it!)
Pinot Noir just
One of the things drinking wise I have been doing this year, is working my way through the Pinot Noirs that are coming out of the new world at affordable prices. New Zealand has had a lot of praise for it's high end Pinot Noirs and those that I have tasted have been comparable to middle range Burgundies but I have not drunk enough (or been able to afford) to see if they can challenge the top that France produces. At this level I have drunk most of the available wines in this price range, and to honest none have made me want to go back for more, lack of ripe fruit seems to be the major problem and this wine is no exception plus it is a bit acidic. This grape has always been difficult but at the cheaper end, Chile whilst not all is wonderful is ahead of NZ at the moment.
Poor for me too
I'm afraid I agree with the majority of opinions on this one. Thin, almost tart, very very light with no substance. I just don't seem to learn that you can't pick up a decent Pinot Noir at this sort of price. This is possibly the only New Zealand wine that I have disliked. From my angle I won't waste money again on budget Pinot Noirs when for the same money I could buy a decent, shiraz, merlot, cab sauvignon etc.
Disappointing
Having read so much about NZ Pinot Noir, it was with eager anticipation that I opened a bottle of this wine. Sadly, there was none of the elegance, depth or complexity that I'd hoped to find. What we have here is a light, thin, inoffensive, wine, lacking complexity and personality. The closest thing to this would be an undistinguished young Gamay or 2nd class Beaujolais. Perfectly drinkable, but not, I suspect, typical of Pinot Noir from this much feted part of NZ.
A solid easy drinking Pinot
Initially surprised how light and see through it was in the glass Childhood memories of Strawberry refreshers come to mind but only after it's been in a bonfire, giving it that smokey edge. Taste - Strawberry refreshers again dominate but this time with a little kick of spice. There was also something herby in the background mixed with that bonfire ash. Slightly sweet, firmish tannins. New Zealand, for me, usually deliver quality and in this wine it's another solid bottle. For everyday quaffing this is very good with or without food.
Thin and not much taste
Having read other reviews I decided (wrongly) to buy 2 cases while it was on offer at less than half price. It doesn't matter how cheap it is, I found it lacked taste and body. I can't wait to drink the last bottle to get rid of it.