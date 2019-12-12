By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Pre-Packed Leeks 500G

3(4)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Pre-Packed Leeks 500G
£ 0.79
£1.58/kg

Offer

Per 80g
  • Energy90kJ 22kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.4g
    1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars1.8g
    2%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 113kJ / 27kcal

Product Description

  • Leeks.
  • Delicate & Sweet Carefully grown for their subtle onion flavour
  • Delicate & Sweet Carefully grown for their subtle onion flavour
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

Leek

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produce of

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove all packaging. Wash before use.

    Remove the base and cut into evenly sized chunks.

    For boiled
    Time: 6-8 mins
    Instructions: Remove all packaging.
    Place in a pan of boiling water.
    Reduce heat and simmer for 6-8 minutes or until tender.
    Drain well before serving.

    Microwave
    800W 3.5 mins
    900W 3 mins
    Instructions: Remove all packaging.
    Place in a non metallic dish. Add 2 x 15ml (2 tbsps.) of water. 
    Cook on full power.
    Leave to stand for 1 minute after cooking.

    Stir Fry
    Time: 6-7 mins
    Instructions: Remove all packaging.
    Heat a little oil in a heavy based frying pan or wok.
    Stir-fry for 6-7 minutes.

    For Steamed
    Time: 8-10 mins
    Instructions: Remove all packaging.
    Place in a steamer for 8-10 minutes or until tender.

    Cooking Warnings: All appliances vary these are guidelines only.

    Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Number of uses

approx. 6 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA serving contains
Energy113kJ / 27kcal90kJ / 22kcal
Fat0.5g0.4g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate2.9g2.3g
Sugars2.2g1.8g
Fibre2.2g1.8g
Protein1.6g1.3g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
Vitamin C17mg (21%NRV)14mg (18%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Help other customers like you

terrible Polish Leeks

1 stars

Polish Leeks the quality was terrible they were very old!

First Class

5 stars

Beautiful! Leeks are so versatile ,in cooked meals or in salads. Well done Tesco. Eleanor

For past two weeks less than 2 inches of white on

2 stars

For past two weeks less than 2 inches of white on each stem, so when the dark green is cut off there is very little left to use - not good value I WILL THEREFORE NOT BE ORDERING IT..

Please reinstate organic leeks! So much more diges

3 stars

Please reinstate organic leeks! So much more digestible in my experience.

Usually bought next

Tesco Swede

£ 0.80
£0.80/each

New

Nightingale Farms Celery Each

£ 0.49
£0.49/each

Tesco Cauliflower Each

£ 0.29
£0.29/each

Offer

Tesco Courgettes

£ 1.20
£0.40/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here