Tesco Pre-Packed Leeks 500G

terrible Polish Leeks
Polish Leeks the quality was terrible they were very old!
First Class
Beautiful! Leeks are so versatile ,in cooked meals or in salads. Well done Tesco. Eleanor
For past two weeks less than 2 inches of white on
For past two weeks less than 2 inches of white on each stem, so when the dark green is cut off there is very little left to use - not good value I WILL THEREFORE NOT BE ORDERING IT..
Please reinstate organic leeks! So much more diges
Please reinstate organic leeks! So much more digestible in my experience.