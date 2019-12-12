Tesco Pre-Packed Leeks 500G

Remove all packaging. Wash before use.

Remove the base and cut into evenly sized chunks.

For boiled

Time: 6-8 mins

Place in a pan of boiling water.

Reduce heat and simmer for 6-8 minutes or until tender.

Drain well before serving.

Microwave

800W 3.5 mins

900W 3 mins

Place in a non metallic dish. Add 2 x 15ml (2 tbsps.) of water.

Cook on full power.

Leave to stand for 1 minute after cooking.

Stir Fry

Time: 6-7 mins

Heat a little oil in a heavy based frying pan or wok.

Stir-fry for 6-7 minutes.

For Steamed

Time: 8-10 mins

Place in a steamer for 8-10 minutes or until tender.

Cooking Warnings: All appliances vary these are guidelines only.

Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.