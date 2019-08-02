By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Vanish Pre Wash Stain Remover Bar 75G

  • www.cleanright.eu
  • www.rbeuroinfo.com
  • Vanish StainBar is specially formulated with Power Enzymes to be effective on stains that laundry detergents and other soap bars don't remove
  • Vanish StainBar is the effective and versatile way to remove stains from most fabrics. Vanish contains no bleach or abrasives.
  • Pack size: 75G

Contains >30% Soaps, <5% Enzymes, Optical Brighteners, Perfume, Citronellol

Made in Turkey

  • For Best Results:
  • Treat stains as soon as possible to help prevent stains from setting. Some of the toughest stains may require more than one treatment. Some stains like rust, dried paint or permanent ink may be impossible to remove.
  • How to Use
  • Prewash Treatment: Wet stain with cold water. Apply vanish to the stain. Wash as usual.
  • Emergency Spot Removal: Moisten stain with cold water. Apply Vanish to the stain. Rinse well. Blot off excess water with a clean towel.
  • Colour Safety:
  • If in doubt, test an inconspicuous area for colour fastness before use.
  • Do not rub too hard as this may remove some colour.
  • Do not use on wool and silk

  • SAFETY INFORMATION:
  • VANISH Stain Bar.
  • Keep away from children. Do not get in eyes. If product gets into eyes, rinse with plenty of water. Do not ingest. If swallowed get medical attention. Wash hands after use.

  • For help and advice, contact us:
  • Reckitt Benckiser,
  • U.K.: PO Box 4044,
  • Slough,
  • SL1 0NS.
  • 0845 7697079
  • R.O.I.: Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.
  • 01 661 7318
  • www.vanish.co.uk

75g ℮

Every home needs this

5 stars

This is a must for every home - cold water and a rub with this soap bar gets rid of 95% stains

The best ever at removing stains

5 stars

this is brilliant - beats all other stain removing products hands down and each bar lasts for ever.

