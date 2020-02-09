By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Method All Purpose Cleaner Lavender 828Ml

5(3)Write a review
£ 3.00
£3.63/litre

Product Description

  • Non-Toxic Surface Cleaner Big Bottle French Lavender
  • Certified cradletocradle Silver - designed + sourced responsibly from beginning to end to beginning again. That's good karma.
  • Hello, we're method.
  • We are people against dirty®. In your hand, you hold the power to join us in the good fight. The fight to make our planet, and homes, a cleaner place. We are passionate believers in the Cradle to Cradle® design philosophy, meaning that each one of our products has a past and a future. That's why we make our bottles from old bottles and our non-toxic cleaners are biodegradable. It's also why every material we use is assessed by independent scientists for environmental quality + safety for people. Because we believe that cleaning products can put the hurt on dirt without doing harm to people, creatures or the planet. They can even smell like rainbows. It might sound like a tall order, but we're a small, passionate bunch with big ambitions.
  • For shiny surfaces that smell good enough to lick.
  • We help you put the hurt on the dirt.
  • Grease + grime don't stand a chance against powergreen® technology. Each squirt, in all its lovely non-toxic glory, packs a powerful cleaning punch. Naturally derived, biodegradable cleaners made from corn + coconut break down dirt, so when you've finished, the only thing left is a sparkling sense of satisfaction.
  • Multi-Surface
  • With non-toxic plant-based powergreen technology
  • Cuts grease + grime
  • Certified cruelty free
  • Pack size: 828ML

Information

Ingredients

What's in the Bottle: Water, <5%: Non-Ionic Surfactants (Decyl Glucoside*), Perfume (Linalool*), Sodium Gluconate*, Sodium Carbonate*, Citric Acid*, Potassium Hydroxide*, Colorant, *Denotes Plant or Mineral Origin

Produce of

Made in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Easy to use: Spray on surface, wipe immediately.
  • Stand back and admire. For use on most sealed surfaces.
  • Worktops, tile, stone, wood, glass
  • Psst: It's always a good idea to test in an inconspicuous place first.

Warnings

  • CAUTION: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. IN CASE OF EYE CONTACT, FLUSH WITH WATER. IF SWALLOWED, DRINK A GLASS OF WATER AND CONTACT A DOCTOR. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.

Recycling info

Pump. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Method Products Ltd.,
  • 26 York Street,
  • London,
  • W1U 6PZ.

Return to

  • 0207 788 7904
  • talkclean@methodhome.com
  • methodproducts.co.uk

Net Contents

828ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Highly recommend these!

5 stars

This is very good, smells lovely and does the job well, I trust Method and buy all their products no. I, feel safer using these.

Briiliant results, scent, quick to use, natural

5 stars

This is the best all round cleaner I have ever found. I love the scent too. I bought it as a test for my new conplete refit kitchen. It lived up to the wonderful quality of the kitchen itself. I now enjoy cleaning it so much more and makes a real difference in how quick it evaporates from all surfaces, floor tiles, worktop, cupboard, window sill everywhere only needs a tiny amount to do a wonderful job, with no rinsing necessary. It is encouraging that it is all truly natural as well, a cleverly inspired invention, for a new way of cleaning. For all the others in this brand I have tried most of them as well, all with brilliant results, I just love lavender most of all. I like it that they also bring out special trial scents occasionaly a lot of which have been great too.

Amazing product

5 stars

I love these products, natural and no harsh chemicals. Leaves a lovely smell where ever they are used!

