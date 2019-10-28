By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
San Pellegrino Limonata 330 Ml (C)

San Pellegrino Limonata 330 Ml (C)
£ 1.00
£0.30/100ml

Offer

1 can =
  • Energy302 kJ 71 kcal
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 91 kJ

Product Description

  • Sparkling Lemon Beverage with 16% lemon juice, with sugar and sweetener.
  • The finest sun-ripened lemons of Southern Italy give SANPELLEGRINO Limonata (Lemon) its authentic citrus sparkle. It's a perfect balance of pleasingly tart and sweet notes, characterized by the intense, fragrant aroma of lemon juice.
  • An Italian tradition since 1932, SANPELLEGRINO Sparkling Fruit Beverages have delighted the world with their authentic Italian taste. Simply peel back the foil cover and allow your senses to take in the sun-ripened fruit. Its unique and intense taste make every moment special and allow you to enjoy life deliziosa any time you choose.
  • If a portion is 1 can (330 ml)
  • Pack size: 330ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Lemon Juice from Concentrate (Lemon Juice from Concentrate (11%), Lemon Juice (5%)), Sugar, Carbon Dioxide, Natural Lemon Flavouring, Stabiliser: Pectins, Sweetener: Steviol Glycosides, Natural Flavourings, Sweeteners from Natural Origin

Storage

Store in a clean, cool, dry and odourless place, away from direct sunlight and freezing temperatures.Best before: see base of can.

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled.

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 portion

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Recycling info

Can. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Sanpellegrino S.p.A.,
  • San Pellegrino Terme (BG),
  • Loc. Ruspino,
  • Italy.

Return to

  • UK Consumer Enquiries (Mon-Fri 9am-5pm):
  • Freephone - 0800 000030
  • PO Box No 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY.
  • Ireland: Stafford Lynch Ltd.
  • Tel: (+353.1) 802 3100

Net Contents

330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 mlPer Portion% RI* Per Portion
Energy 91 kJ302 kJ
-22 kcal71 kcal4 %
Fat0 g0 g0 %
of which Saturates 0 g0 g0 %
Carbohydrate 4,7 g15,5 g6 %
of which Sugars 4,7 g15,5 g17 %
Fibre0,1 g0,3 g-
Protein0 g0 g0 %
Salt0 g0 g0 %
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---
Pack contains 1 portion---

