DURACELL SECURITY N

- Specialty Alkaline N Battery
- 12V Alkaline battery
- Suitable for car alarms, medical devices, doorbells & more
- Long-lasting power
- Duracell Specialty alkaline N batteries - long-lasting power for your security devices. Duracell Specialty batteries have up to 5 years of in-storage guarantee with Duralock Power Preserve technology so you can be confident these alkaline batteries will be ready when you need them. They are designed for use in electronics (bike computers, postal scale, desktop clock radio, electronic diary), security (bank card reader), medical devices (glucometers, heart rate monitor), fitness devices (pedometer) and lights.
- Guarantee for 5 years in storage with Duralock Power Preserve™ Technology
- Duracell Specialty batteries are available in a variety of sizes
Made in China
- Caution: Check for correct polarity (+/-). Do no t disassemble, recharge or dispose of in fire. Do not mix used and new batteries, different brands or types. Keep away from children. Do not swallow. If swallowed, seek medical advice at once.
- Made for:
- Duracell Batteries BVBA.,
- Nijverheidslaan 7,
- 3200 Aarschot,
- Belgium.
- Duracell International Operations Sàrl.,
- www.duracell.com
- (UK) 0800 716434
- (IRL) 1 800 509 176
2 x Batteries
