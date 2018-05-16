Duracell Speciality 123 2 Pack

Product Description
- Specialty Ultra Lithium 123 Photo Battery
- Reliable, long-lasting power
- Helps you capture more photos with your digital camera
- 3V lithium battery
- - Duracell High Power Lithium 123 batteries - Up to 40% more power (vs IEC standard test minimum average duration for CR17345 size Results may vary by device and usage patterns)
- - Duracell High Power Lithium 123 batteries use high-purity lithium
- - Guarantee for 10 years in storage with Duralock Power Preserve™ Technology
- - Duracell High Power lithium batteries are available in a variety of sizes: CR2, 123, 28L, 1/3N
- - Duracell High Power lithium batteries are designed for use in smart home devices (sensors, keyless locks, smoke detectors), photo flash, flashlights, bike accessories and electronic dog collars
- Duracell High Power Lithium 123 batteries are made with high-purity lithium with up to 40% more power (vs. IEC standard test minimum average duration for CR17345 size. Results may vary by device and usage patterns) for your smart home devices (sensors, keyless locks, smoke detectors), photo flash, flashlights, bike accessories and electronic dog collars. They have up to 10 years of in-storage guarantee with Duralock Power Preserve technology so you can be confident these lithium batteries will be ready when you need them.
- Duracell Ultra Lithium 123 photo batteries - long-lasting power, guaranteed
- Duracell Ultra Lithium 123 photo batteries use high-purity lithium
- Guarantee for 10 years in storage with Duralock Power Preserve™ Technology
- Duracell Ultra lithium photo batteries are available in a variety of sizes
Information
Produce of
Made in Indonesia
Warnings
- Caution: Battery can explode or leak if heated, disassembled, shorted, recharged, exposed to high temperature or inserted incorrectly. Do not mix used and new batteries, different brand or types. Keep away from children. Do not swallow. If swallowed, seek medical advice at once.
Name and address
- Made for:
- Duracell Batteries BVBA.,
- Nijverheidslaan 7,
- 3200 Aarschot,
- Belgium.
- Duracell International Operations Sàrl.,
Return to
- www.duracell.info
- (UK) 0800 716434
- (IRL) 1 800 509 176
Net Contents
2 x Battery
Safety information
