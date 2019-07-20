Kettle Variety Crisps 5 Pack 5 Pack X 30G

Heaven!
The sea salt and balsamic vinegar crisps are to die for! The other flavours are excellent. Great crunch, to be savoured.
Store in a cool dry place away from bright light.
Made in the UK
5 x 30g ℮
Select Potatoes, Sunflower Oil, Seasoning with Sea Salt and Balsamic Vinegar of Modena (Sea Salt, Balsamic Vinegar of Modena, Potato Maltodextrin, Sugar, Potato Starch, Acid: Citric Acid; Natural Flavouring)
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|2142 kJ / 513 kcal
|Fat
|28.9g
|of which Saturates
|2.4g
|Carbohydrate
|56.8g
|of which Sugars
|1.3g
|Fibre
|4.2g
|Protein
|4.3g
|Salt
|1.6g
Select Potatoes, Sunflower Oil, Potato Maltodextrin, Dried Onion, Sea Salt, Dried Buttermilk, Dried Yeast Extract, Dried Cheese (Milk) (Dried Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Dried Cheese (Milk)), Dried Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Sugar Cane, Dried Red Onion, Acidity Regulator: Lactic Acid, Calcium Lactate, Dried Parsley, Natural Flavouring, Ground White Pepper, Turmeric Extract
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|2142 kJ / 513 kcal
|Fat
|29.0g
|of which Saturates
|3.3g
|Carbohydrate
|52.0g
|of which Sugars
|1.3g
|Fibre
|5.4g
|Protein
|7.9g
|Salt
|1.2g
Select Potatoes, Sunflower Oil, Sea Salt
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|2139 kJ / 513 kcal
|Fat
|30.1g
|of which Saturates
|3.5g
|Carbohydrate
|51.5g
|of which Sugars
|0.5g
|Fibre
|6.5g
|Protein
|5.8g
|Salt
|0.9g
