Kettle Variety Crisps 5 Pack 5 Pack X 30G

5(1)Write a review
Kettle Variety Crisps 5 Pack 5 Pack X 30G
£ 1.79
£1.20/100g

Product Description

  • Sea Salt & Balsamic Vinegar of Modena - Hand Cooked Potato Chips with Sea Salt and "Aceto Balsamico di Modena IGP". Mature Cheddar & Red Onion - Hand Cooked Potato Chips with Mature Cheddar Cheese and Red Onion Seasoning. Lightly Salted - Hand Cooked Potato Chips, Lightly Salted.
  • Voted Cheesiest Taste*
  • *Voted our cheesiest taste. See kettlechips.co.uk/cheese for details
  • #realfoodrealpleasure
  • 100% of our potatoes are British, most from within 30 miles of our Norfolk home**
  • **Where supply allows
  • Hand cooked in Norfolk
  • This one's a real mixed bag
  • We're all about real food ingredients
  • We hand cook in small batches to guarantee great crunch every time!
  • Deliciously tasty & gluten-free
  • Absolutely nothing artificial
  • No artificial flavours, MSG or colours
  • These chips are suitable for: Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool dry place away from bright light.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From MSG (Glutamate)

Name and address

  • Kettle Foods Ltd,
  • Barnard Rd,
  • Bowthorpe,
  • Norwich,
  • NR5 9JP,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Kettle Foods Ltd,
  • Barnard Rd,
  • Bowthorpe,
  • Norwich,
  • NR5 9JP,
  • UK.
  • We'd love to hear from you.
  • 0800 616996
  • www.kettlechips.co.uk

Net Contents

5 x 30g ℮

  • Each 30g serving contains:
    • Energy643 kJ 154 kcal
      8%
    • Fat8.7g
      12%
    • Saturates0.7g
      4%
    • Sugars0.4g
      <1%
    • Salt0.5g
      8%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 2142 kJ / 513 kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    Select Potatoes, Sunflower Oil, Seasoning with Sea Salt and Balsamic Vinegar of Modena (Sea Salt, Balsamic Vinegar of Modena, Potato Maltodextrin, Sugar, Potato Starch, Acid: Citric Acid; Natural Flavouring)

    Allergy Information

    • Free From: Gluten
    • Contains: Milk

    Storage

    • Store in a cool dry place away from bright light.

    Nutrition

    Typical Valuesper 100g
    Energy 2142 kJ / 513 kcal
    Fat 28.9g
    of which Saturates 2.4g
    Carbohydrate 56.8g
    of which Sugars 1.3g
    Fibre 4.2g
    Protein 4.3g
    Salt 1.6g
  • Each 30g serving contains:
    • Energy643 kJ 154 kcal
      8%
    • Fat8.7g
      12%
    • Saturates1.0g
      5%
    • Sugars0.4g
      <1%
    • Salt0.36g
      6%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 2142 kJ / 513 kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    Select Potatoes, Sunflower Oil, Potato Maltodextrin, Dried Onion, Sea Salt, Dried Buttermilk, Dried Yeast Extract, Dried Cheese (Milk) (Dried Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Dried Cheese (Milk)), Dried Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Sugar Cane, Dried Red Onion, Acidity Regulator: Lactic Acid, Calcium Lactate, Dried Parsley, Natural Flavouring, Ground White Pepper, Turmeric Extract

    Allergy Information

    • Free From: Gluten
    • Contains: Milk

    Storage

    • Store in a cool dry place away from bright light.

    Nutrition

    Typical Valuesper 100g
    Energy 2142 kJ / 513 kcal
    Fat 29.0g
    of which Saturates 3.3g
    Carbohydrate 52.0g
    of which Sugars 1.3g
    Fibre 5.4g
    Protein 7.9g
    Salt 1.2g
  • Each 30g serving contains:
    • Energy642 kJ 154 kcal
      8%
    • Fat9.0g
      13%
    • Saturates1.0g
      5%
    • Sugars0.1g
      <1%
    • Salt0.3g
      5%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 2139 kJ / 513 kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    Select Potatoes, Sunflower Oil, Sea Salt

    Allergy Information

    • Free From: Gluten
    • Contains: Milk

    Storage

    • Store in a cool dry place away from bright light.

    Nutrition

    Typical Valuesper 100g
    Energy 2139 kJ / 513 kcal
    Fat 30.1g
    of which Saturates 3.5g
    Carbohydrate 51.5g
    of which Sugars 0.5g
    Fibre 6.5g
    Protein 5.8g
    Salt 0.9g

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Heaven!

5 stars

The sea salt and balsamic vinegar crisps are to die for! The other flavours are excellent. Great crunch, to be savoured.

