Parrs Toffee Apples Each

1.5(11)Write a review
£ 0.75
£0.75/each

Product Description

  • Toffee Apple
  • Part of your 5 a day

Information

Ingredients

Apple, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Colours (Beetroot Red, Anthocyanins)

Allergy Information

  • Not suitable for Milk, Soya or Wheat allergy sufferers, May contain traces of Nuts, Peanuts and Sesame Seeds

Storage

For best results keep refrigerated.Best before - See closure tape

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Number of uses

We suggest this product provides 1 serving

Name and address

  • Parrs Foods Ltd,
  • 3-6 Seamer Court,
  • Hopper Hill Road,
  • Scarborough,
  • YO11 3YS.

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 638kj/151kcal
Fat 0.5g
of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 35.1g
of which sugars 31.1g
Fibre 1.8g
Protein <0.5g
Salt<0.5g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

11 Reviews

Average of 1.5 stars

Impossible to eat. So hard that I didn’t know how

1 stars

Impossible to eat. So hard that I didn’t know how to it that. Apple itself was mushy and unfresh. Quite disappointing.

Unpleasant

1 stars

My children couldn't bite into these at all. Even the grown-ups has problems, the toffee was rock hard and horribly sticky. The apple inside was soft and unappetising.

Avoid

1 stars

Poor quality apples all bruised etc and the hardest toffee that also sticks to your teeth. Very disappointing avoid.

They're one of the worst toffee apples I have ever

1 stars

They're one of the worst toffee apples I have ever tasted, as others have said the toffee coating was far too hard and sticky, also the outer covering of the toffee apple very difficult to take off.

Worst toffee apples ever!

1 stars

I really look forward to this time of year, as I LOVE toffee apples. I can't tell you how disappointed I was, it seems as if the toffee was mixed with concrete and super glue. Virtually impossible to bite into and then the toffee sticks to the teeth like glue. Last year's toffee apples from Tesco were great, don't know what has happened this year. I definitely won't be buying anymore :-(

Too hard and sticky

2 stars

Like others have said the toffee is way too hard and stick making it inedible. Shame because the toffee is nice but we want to eat it not just lick it. Buy the Fosters ones instead.

Worst Ever

1 stars

toffee was so hard you could no even bite into it.

Terrible

1 stars

Literally the worst toffee apple I've ever had. The toffee was ridiculously hard and glued my teeth together, was practically inedible. What a shame.

briliant

5 stars

gorgeous.get yhem in *****

Made from the hardest toffee ever invented!!!! It'

2 stars

Made from the hardest toffee ever invented!!!! It's like concrete

1-10 of 11 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

