Parrs Milk Chocolate Decorated Apples Each

£ 0.75
£0.75/each

Product Description

  • Hand Decorated Milk Chocolate Apple

Information

Ingredients

Apple, Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Fat, Emulsifier: Soya & Sunflower Lecithin, Vanilla Flavouring), Marshmallows (Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Pork Gelatine, Anticaking Agent, Maize Starch, Colour: Beetroot Red, Flavouring), Sugar Pareils (Sugar, Wheat Starch, Glucose Syrup, Colours: Beetroot Red, Spinach, Curcumin, Mixed Carotenes), Milk Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 27% minimum, Milk Solids 20% minimum

Allergy Information

  • Not suitable for Nut, Peanut, and Gluten allergy sufferers due to manufacturing methods

Storage

For best results keep refrigerated.

Name and address

  • Parrs Confectionery Ltd,
  • 3-6 Seamer Court,
  • Hopper Hill Road,
  • Scarborough,
  • Y011 3YS.

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:
Energy 1091 kJ/215 kcal
Fat 11g
of which saturates 5.6g
Carbohydrate 26g
of which sugars 26g
Fibre 0.6g
Protein 2.6g
Salt 0.2g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

