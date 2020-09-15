Parrs Milk Chocolate Decorated Apples Each

Product Description
- Hand Decorated Milk Chocolate Apple
Information
Ingredients
Apple, Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Fat, Emulsifier: Soya & Sunflower Lecithin, Vanilla Flavouring), Marshmallows (Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Pork Gelatine, Anticaking Agent, Maize Starch, Colour: Beetroot Red, Flavouring), Sugar Pareils (Sugar, Wheat Starch, Glucose Syrup, Colours: Beetroot Red, Spinach, Curcumin, Mixed Carotenes), Milk Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 27% minimum, Milk Solids 20% minimum
Allergy Information
- Not suitable for Nut, Peanut, and Gluten allergy sufferers due to manufacturing methods
Storage
For best results keep refrigerated.
Name and address
- Parrs Confectionery Ltd,
- 3-6 Seamer Court,
- Hopper Hill Road,
- Scarborough,
- Y011 3YS.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|Energy
|1091 kJ/215 kcal
|Fat
|11g
|of which saturates
|5.6g
|Carbohydrate
|26g
|of which sugars
|26g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|Protein
|2.6g
|Salt
|0.2g
