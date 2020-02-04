Parrs Milk Chocolate Retro Apples Each
Offer
Product Description
- White & Pink Coloured Chocolate Flavour Coated Apple with Marshmallows
- Double dipped
- Part of your 5 a day
Information
Ingredients
Apple, White Chocolate Flavour Coating (Sugar, Palm Oil, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Pink Chocolate Flavour Coating (Sugar, Palm Oil, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Colour (Beetroot Red), Marshmallows (Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Gelatine : Pork, Anti-Caking Agent : Maize Starch, Flavouring, Colour (Beetroot Red))
Allergy Information
- Not suitable for Wheat allergy sufferers, May contain traces of Nuts, Peanuts and Sesame Seeds
Storage
For best results keep refrigerated.Best before - See closure tape
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Number of uses
We suggest this product provides 1 serving
Name and address
- Parrs Foods Ltd,
- 3-6 Seamer Court,
- Hopper Hill Road,
- Scarborough,
- YO11 3YS.
Return to
- Parrs Foods Ltd,
- 3-6 Seamer Court,
- Hopper Hill Road,
- Scarborough,
- YO11 3YS.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|905kj/177kcal
|Fat
|8g
|of which saturates
|6g
|Carbohydrate
|25g
|of which sugars
|25g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|Protein
|0.7g
|Salt
|<0.1g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020