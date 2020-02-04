By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Parrs Milk Chocolate Retro Apples Each

Parrs Milk Chocolate Retro Apples Each
  • White & Pink Coloured Chocolate Flavour Coated Apple with Marshmallows
  • Double dipped
  • Part of your 5 a day

Apple, White Chocolate Flavour Coating (Sugar, Palm Oil, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Pink Chocolate Flavour Coating (Sugar, Palm Oil, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Colour (Beetroot Red), Marshmallows (Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Gelatine : Pork, Anti-Caking Agent : Maize Starch, Flavouring, Colour (Beetroot Red))

  • Not suitable for Wheat allergy sufferers, May contain traces of Nuts, Peanuts and Sesame Seeds

For best results keep refrigerated.Best before - See closure tape

Produced in the UK

  • Parrs Foods Ltd,
  • 3-6 Seamer Court,
  • Hopper Hill Road,
  • Scarborough,
  • YO11 3YS.

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 905kj/177kcal
Fat8g
of which saturates6g
Carbohydrate25g
of which sugars25g
Fibre1.3g
Protein0.7g
Salt<0.1g

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

