By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

East End Desiccated Coconut 200G

3(1)Write a review
East End Desiccated Coconut 200G
£ 0.80
£4.00/kg

Product Description

  • Desiccated Coconut
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Desiccated Coconut, Preservative Sulphur Di Oxide

Allergy Information

  • Packed in a plant that handles Peanuts, Tree nuts, Sesame Seeds, Gluten, Wheat, Milk Powder, Soya & Mustard

Storage

Once opened store contents in an airtight container under cool, dry conditions away from direct sunlightFor best before end see reverse.

Produce of

Packed in the U.K.

Name and address

  • East End Foods plc,
  • Kenrick Way,
  • West Bromwich,
  • West Midlands,
  • B71 4EA.

Return to

  • Great care has been taken to ensure the contents of this pack reach you in perfect condition. In case of complaint please return the packet and contents stating where and when purchased so that we may replace and refund postage. Applies within U.K. only. This will not affect your statutory rights.
  • East End Foods plc,
  • Kenrick Way,
  • West Bromwich,
  • West Midlands,
  • B71 4EA.
  • Telephone: 0121 553 1999
  • Fax: 0121 525 6565
  • www.eastendfoods.co.uk

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gms uncooked
Energy 2608kj/633kcal
Fat 62.0g
of which saturates 53.4g
Carbohydrates6.4g
of which sugars 6.4g
Fibre 13.7g
Protein 5.6g
Salt 0.01g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Flavour was good, but consistancy of this desiccat

3 stars

Flavour was good, but consistancy of this desiccated coconut is almost like dust, very very small bits. Personally I didn't like the quality, so will not be buying this product again.

Usually bought next

Tesco Condensed Milk 397G

£ 1.05
£2.65/kg

Tesco British Unsalted Butter 250G

£ 1.50
£6.00/kg

Pride Coconut Milk 400Ml

£ 1.00
£0.25/100ml

Tesco Ground Almonds 200G

£ 2.80
£14.00/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here