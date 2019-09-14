Tesco Finest Seeded All Butter Cheese Straws 100G

Lovely, my favourite cheese straw of all time
Not worth the money
Oily with a flavour I didn't like. Not many of them for the price.
Yummy!
Gorgeous but one box isn't enough! They are flaky, crisp and melt in your mouth.
Unusual and totally yummy
I started buying these cheese straws a couple of months ago, and now I have to make a double order as too many people like them. The top layer is distinctly cheesy with a selection of seeds embedded into it. The straw is made up of crisp flaky pastry, you can really taste the butter. OK. you might get flakes falling as you bite into them, but you can easily brush them off.
Hopelessly addictive
We get through at least one of these per week, they are really special. The biscuit texture is smooth and buttery, while the seeds are varied and super crunchy.
Nutty Crunch
Great taste and the seeds give and added crunch
My wife enjoyed them, but I could not eat them because I have to be gluten free
My wife took them as her contribution to a Harvest Lunch