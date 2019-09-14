By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Seeded All Butter Cheese Straws 100G

Tesco Finest Seeded All Butter Cheese Straws 100G
£ 1.60
£1.60/100g
One straw
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2360kJ / 567kcal

Product Description

  • Layered puff pastry topped with Dutch Gouda and Edam cheese with linseed, sunflower seeds and pumpkin seeds.
  • Crisp all butter cheese straws with linseeds, pumpkin seeds and sunflower seeds . Our seeded all butter cheese straws are made in a family owned bakery, founded in 1898. They make them the traditional way, folding puff pastry into more than 480 layers for a wonderfully light, airy crispness that pairs perfectly with any of our fresh, zesty Italian white wines.
  Crisp all butter cheese straws with linseeds, pumpkin seeds and sunflower seeds . Our seeded all butter cheese straws are made in a family owned bakery, founded in 1898. They make them the traditional way, folding puff pastry into more than 480 layers for a wonderfully light, airy crispness that pairs perfectly with any of our fresh, zesty Italian white wines.
  • Pack size: 100g

Wheat Flour, Butter (Milk) (29%), Gouda Medium Fat Hard Cheese (11%), Linseed, Sunflower Seeds, Pumpkin Seed, Salt, Edam Medium Fat Hard Cheese, Milk Proteins, Dextrose, Rapeseed Oil.

Gouda Medium Fat Hard Cheese contains: Gouda Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Potato Starch.

Edam Medium Fat Hard Cheese contains: Edam Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Potato Starch.

  • May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container and consume within 7 days and by 'best before end ' date shown.

approx. 12 Servings

Card. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Wrap. Not Yet Recycled

100g e

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne straw (8g)
Energy2360kJ / 567kcal189kJ / 45kcal
Fat37.4g3.0g
Saturates23.6g1.9g
Carbohydrate40.6g3.2g
Sugars1.4g0.1g
Fibre3.7g0.3g
Protein15.1g1.2g
Salt1.7g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Lovely, my favourite cheese straw of all time

5 stars

Lovely, my favourite cheese straw of all time

Not worth the money

1 stars

Oily with a flavour I didn't like. Not many of them for the price.

Yummy!

5 stars

Gorgeous but one box isn't enough! They are flaky, crisp and melt in your mouth.

Unusual and totally yummy

5 stars

I started buying these cheese straws a couple of months ago, and now I have to make a double order as too many people like them. The top layer is distinctly cheesy with a selection of seeds embedded into it. The straw is made up of crisp flaky pastry, you can really taste the butter. OK. you might get flakes falling as you bite into them, but you can easily brush them off.

Hopelessly addictive

5 stars

We get through at least one of these per week, they are really special. The biscuit texture is smooth and buttery, while the seeds are varied and super crunchy.

Nutty Crunch

5 stars

Great taste and the seeds give and added crunch

My wife enjoyed them, but I could not eat them because I have to be gluten free

1 stars

My wife took them as her contribution to a Harvest Lunch

