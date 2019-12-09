By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Regal Puff Pastry Finger Biscuits 200G

3(1)Write a review
Regal Puff Pastry Finger Biscuits 200G
£ 1.00
£0.50/100g

Product Description

  • Full product range available online: www.shopatregal.com
  • Puff pastry finger biscuits.
  • Halal food product
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Vegetable Margarine (Vegetable Oils and Fats, Water, Emulsifiers: Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Flavour), Sugar 14%, Butter 10%, Glucose Syrup, Malt, Salt, Flavour

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Almonds, Gluten, Milk, Soya\Soybeans, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight. Once opened the pack should be kept in an airtight container.

Name and address

  • Regal Food Products Group Plc,
  • Regal House,
  • Wallis Street,
  • Bradford,
  • BD8 9RR.

Return to

  • This product is manufactured for your pleasure and memorable moments. However if you are not completely satisfied, please return it to the customer service manager stating when and where purchased, your statutory rights are not affected.
  • Regal Food Products Group Plc,
  • Regal House,
  • Wallis Street,
  • Bradford,
  • BD8 9RR.
  • Tel: +44 (0) 8450 369369
  • Fax: +44 (0) 8450 369370
  • Email: info@rfplc.com
  • Web: www.rfplc.com

Net Contents

200g ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Nothing special - sorry!

3 stars

Not a patch on the Maliban lemon puffs.

