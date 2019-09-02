By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Baby Plum Tomatoes 325G

3.5(5)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Baby Plum Tomatoes 325G
£ 1.00
£3.08/kg
7 typical tomatoes
  • Energy86kJ 21kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.4g
    1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars2.9g
    3%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 108kJ / 26kcal

Product Description

  • Baby plum tomatoes.
  • Pack size: 325g

Information

Ingredients

Tomato

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom,Belgium,Canary Islands,Egypt,France,Israel,Morocco,Netherlands,Poland,Senegal,Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

325g

Nutrition

Typical Values100g contains7 typical tomatoes (80g)
Energy108kJ / 26kcal86kJ / 21kcal
Fat0.5g0.4g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Mono-unsaturates0.1g<0.1g
Polyunsaturates0.2g0.2g
Carbohydrate3.6g2.9g
Sugars3.6g2.9g
Fibre1.2g1.0g
Protein1.1g0.9g
Salt0.1g0.1g
Vitamin C15.0mg (19%NRV)12.0mg (15%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 3.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Used seeds off these grew in garden lovely++++++

5 stars

Used seeds off these grew in garden lovely++++++

Toms for your tum

5 stars

Such such good value and vibes. These toms sort me out for say a week and a half. Toms themselves are very versatile foods and this is just the ticket!

Versatile and flavoursome little baby toms

5 stars

These are a lovely sweet and tangy little tomato just right for adding to a salad or roasted vegetables or anything else that takes your fancy. They are generally nice and firm and keep well in the fridge. I definitely recommend these as an alternative to their larger salad tomato cousins that have much less flavour than these little babies.

Completely tasteless.

1 stars

Completely tasteless.

poor quality

1 stars

The inside of these plum tomatoes were black. Fairly sure they were not supposed to be that colour so into the bin they went. It was lucky my wife cut them in half before serving them.

Usually bought next

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.60
£0.60/each

Tesco Sweet Peppers 500G

£ 1.35
£2.70/kg

Tesco Cucumber Portion

£ 0.40
£0.40/each

Tesco Yellow Peppers Each

£ 0.45
£0.45/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here