Tesco Finest P&A Sausage 454G Promo

Love a good sosig
VILE... HORRIBLE TASTE AND IT WAS ALMOST IMPOSSIBL
VILE... HORRIBLE TASTE AND IT WAS ALMOST IMPOSSIBLE TO BITE THROUGH THE SKIN.
These arrived Thursday night, not 1+ weeks
Simply awful
I cooked these so called "finest" sausages in the oven and are truly awful and certainly do not come near to the "finest" standard. I will not be buying these again.
Dreadful sausages, the worst I have ever purchased
Dreadful sausages, the worst I have ever purchased. All were thrown - tough skin and hard lumpy pieces of apple. Save your money
Armor-plated sausages!
Taste not worthy of the label “Finest”. More disconcerting is the use of sausage skins so tough that they might well be an alternative to Kevlar in bulletproof vests.
well tasty fist time brought these will be buying
bring back honey pork sausages
very dissapointed big lumps of hard apple in them
will not buy these again
most tasteless sausage ever sampled. Tuffest skins-un edible, would not know what you were eating unless you read the packet.
Delicious
Very tasty