Tesco Finest P&A Sausage 454G Promo

£ 2.75
£6.06/kg
2 sausages
  • Energy1133kJ 273kcal
    14%
  • Fat20.6g
    29%
  • Saturates7.6g
    38%
  • Sugars5.0g
    6%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1218kJ / 293kcal

Product Description

  • Pork blended with Bramley apple, dried apple, honey and seasonings filled into natural casings.
  • Selected cuts of British pork blended with Bramley apples and a touch of sweet honey. Our sausages are made for us by a family run business who've taken pride in making sausages for more than 200 years. They are all made with 100% British pork which is hand trimmed by expertly trained butchers. The sausages are then seasoned and other carefully selected ingredients are added to enhance the rich, succulent flavour.
  • Pack size: 454G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (80%), Bramley Apple (8%), Water, Dried Apple, Honey, Demerara Sugar, Salt, Pea Fibre, White Pepper, Spices, Preservatives (Sodium Metabisulphite, Sulphur Dioxide), Emulsifiers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Dried Parsley.

 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Oven 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 25-30 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn occasionally.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Grill
Instructions: For best results, grill. GRILL Medium Chilled: 16-18 mins Place under a pre-heated medium to hot grill. Turn occasionally.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Tesco recommend that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
  • For best results do not prick sausage skins.

Produce of

Made using British pork.

Preparation and Usage

  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle with bags at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 sausages (93g**)
Energy1218kJ / 293kcal1133kJ / 273kcal
Fat22.1g20.6g
Saturates8.2g7.6g
Carbohydrate5.4g5.0g
Sugars5.4g5.0g
Fibre1.0g0.9g
Protein17.7g16.5g
Salt1.0g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When grilled according to instructions 400g typically weighs 279g.--
When grilled according to instructions.--

21 Reviews

Average of 3.1 stars

Love a good sosig

5 stars

Love a good sosig

VILE... HORRIBLE TASTE AND IT WAS ALMOST IMPOSSIBL

1 stars

VILE... HORRIBLE TASTE AND IT WAS ALMOST IMPOSSIBLE TO BITE THROUGH THE SKIN.

These arrived Thursday night, not 1+ weeks

2 stars

These arrived Thursday night, not 1+ weeks

Simply awful

1 stars

I cooked these so called "finest" sausages in the oven and are truly awful and certainly do not come near to the "finest" standard. I will not be buying these again.

Dreadful sausages, the worst I have ever purchased

1 stars

Dreadful sausages, the worst I have ever purchased. All were thrown - tough skin and hard lumpy pieces of apple. Save your money

Armor-plated sausages!

1 stars

Taste not worthy of the label “Finest”. More disconcerting is the use of sausage skins so tough that they might well be an alternative to Kevlar in bulletproof vests.

well tasty fist time brought these will be buying

5 stars

well tasty fist time brought these will be buying them all the time yum yum

bring back honey pork sausages

1 stars

very dissapointed big lumps of hard apple in them

will not buy these again

2 stars

most tasteless sausage ever sampled. Tuffest skins-un edible, would not know what you were eating unless you read the packet.

Delicious

5 stars

Very tasty

1-10 of 21 reviews

